The terms “cutting” and “bulking” in terms of consuming an excess of calories or burning more calories than you consume have become incredibly normalized in the context of the gym. They are often used in order to put on muscle mass or to lose fat to make one’s muscles look more “aesthetic.” Many claim that overeating and bulking is bad for you, which is often found to be true, yet I disagree. If you are dedicated to the gym and have strong discipline, bulking can work in your favor and quickly help you grow muscle mass.



Social Media today holds a big factor on how we perceive things, whether it comes to movies, clothing, sports, or even music, what we are fed online heavily influences what we like or what we choose to follow or do. Recently gym culture has grown massively, with many big names like Sam Sulek and Bradly Martin being prime examples. Many aspire to look like them, or share their dedication to visit the gym each day.

Many gym “bros” have turned to bulking to grow and maintain muscle mass, which is where one will purposefully overeat or have a higher calorie intake than normal, making sure they have as much protein as possible, whether that’s from a protein shake, or extra scoops of meat while at chipotle. Often this helps add a lot of muscle mass to one’s body as the amount of protein consumed is almost doubled from an average person’s day, but the main key to have this success is by staying disciplined with going to the gym, and avoiding unhealthy foods like chips.

Bulking is a very interesting topic, as for many it can be helpful in reaching goals that one might aspire to, while others can create bad eating habits, as I believe too much of anything can be bad for you, even water. Yet to say water is bad for you is also false.

Bulking is very useful and helps you grow at a quicker rate than usual, with other factors also playing a part, but if not monitored correctly, such as eating whatever comes your way is where its positive effects fade and become harmful.

Opinion is always different from one person to the next, every body reacts differently to what they consume, touch, or even see. If someone is thinking about bulking, make sure you follow up with some research, understand what is too much for your body, and straighten out the details, then you’ll be able to know if bulking truly is helpful for you.

