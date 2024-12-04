Share:

As Pasadena City College (PCC) wraps up the semester, students are preparing to register for classes under a new drop policy set to take effect next term. The updated policy introduces stricter payment deadlines that the college says are aimed at preventing fraud, reducing student debt, and increasing access to classes for committed students.

The policy is a return to pre-COVID-19 practices, with some modifications to ensure clarity and flexibility. Under the new guidelines, students must pay for their classes on time or risk being dropped.

“I think it’s a good policy, but if they [drop students] before the semester starts, I don’t think it’s good,” said PCC student Sebastian Hernandez. “I think it punishes people who might not be able to pay right then and there and doesn’t take into account the struggle people can go through.”

However, partial payment options with specific deadlines are available for those who cannot pay in full.

The college is encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and take advantage of California’s financial resources. The Student Business Office is also offering assistance to help students navigate payment options and avoid being dropped.

One key motivation behind the policy update is the rise in financial aid fraud. PCC, like many institutions, has seen a significant number of fraudulent applications from individuals posing as students to exploit financial aid benefits. The new drop policy aims to prevent such abuse while ensuring that financial aid reaches legitimate students.

“We’re trying to make sure the students that intend to attend are getting the most support and access to classes as we can get them,” said Myriam Altounji, a PCC counselor.

The updated policy may also offer advantages for waitlisted students, who often face uncertainty about available class spots. By enforcing earlier payment deadlines, the college can free up more seats more quickly, allowing waitlisted students to secure their spots before classes begin. This eliminates the two-week waiting period that previously left many students in limbo.

“I feel like it is a good thing as it will prevent fraud,” said PCC student Chloe Melara, “[it] also opens up more opportunities for students to sign up to classes they need.”

Despite the stricter deadlines, PCC is committed to ensuring students have opportunities to re-enroll if they are dropped for nonpayment.

“If a student is dropped for nonpayment, it doesn’t stop them from being able to add [the class] again,” said Altounji. “We don’t put a hold on their record. If they’ve applied for financial aid or gathered the funds to pay for classes, they can just re-enroll after that drop happens.”

