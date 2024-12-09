Share:

Pasadena Basketball Alum and NBA Legend Michael Cooper had been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Oct 13 of 2024, as Cooper began his Collegiate career here, spending his first two years at Pasadena City College, before transferring to New Mexico State and onto the NBA.

The Showtime Lakers are one of the best NBA teams of all time, as they had the best point guard of the decade Magic Johnson and the 2nd all time NBA scorer Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Yet many seem to overlook their key asset that brought defense and hard work to the court, as Michael Cooper was seen as one of the best perimeter defenders, if not the best, in the league As he made 8 previous All NBA Defensive teams and won defensive player of the year in 1987.

Michael Cooper has recently been Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, yet many forget the Journey and dedication he had to make it to the NBA, the time he spent at PCC and the influence he had not only here on campus but on the people around him which reflects the award he had won the J Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award which honors athletes who show outstanding service and dedication to its community.

During Michael Cooper’s Induction Speech to the Hall of Fame Cooper discusses the difficulties he faced growing up, as at a young age his father had abandoned him and with his mom living in an abusive relationship decided to move to Northern California leaving Cooper to be raised by his Grandma, Aunts and Uncles in Los Angeles. As he reached high school, Cooper tried out for the basketball team but was eventually cut twice, yet Cooper showed his perseverance and character and continued to train and get better. Eventually he made the team and found a huge amount of respect for his High School Coach George Turchin as he helped him realize the determination and devotion to god along with sports.

Cooper continued to work hard, yet had not received any scholarships to play basketball and decided to attend Pasadena City College as he states “PCC was good enough for Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson, so it’ll certainly be good enough for me”

Cooper’s time at PCC was well spent as he went on to average 20.2 points a game and was an All Metropolitan Conference selection. Michael Cooper is 7th on the all time Pasadena City College scoring list with a total of 1070 points while only playing there for two years before transferring.

Michael Cooper is an inspiration to many, especially students, as Cooper perfectly portrays the value and success achieved when you work hard. As a man who went to college with no offers to play at a D-1 level school, yet continued to practice and train and is now regarded as one of the best Defenders the NBA has seen and is considered a laker legend along his teammates and other great players such as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, and the many other great Lakers that have passed though Los Angeles.

