Cards Against Humanity is rightfully suing Elon Musk’s SpaceX for allegedly using land owned by the company in Texas without their permission. In response to previous complaints from Cards Against Humanity, they claim SpaceX responded with a mediocre lowball offer to buy the land for less than half its value with a 12-hour deadline to accept.

In terms of this whole beef the media wants to spin between SpaceX and Cards Against Humanity just shows how petty SpaceX is. Looking at the SpaceX v Card Against Humanity lawsuit documents shows how wrong SpaceX is for their illegal dumping on someone else property. Big charges noted are trespassing, Unjust Enrichment with the benefits from their illegal dumping and interference with their business relationships through the donations they received to buy the land in the first place. And instead of acknowledging that and attempting to clean up along with compensating Cards Against Humanity for their mistake they instead want to continue on with business as usual.

“Why do we need to do this,” Cards Against Humanity said on their website elonowesyou100dollars.com. “Even if Musk un-fucks our land, that doesn’t un-fuck the damage he’s done to our reputation. 150,000 people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects.”

It honestly makes SpaceX look worse to see Cards Against Humanity’s reasoning for why they bought this piece of land to begin with. It was to troll Donald Trump by preventing him from building the wall.

“Since the Trump administration is committed to using 12th-century military technology to protect our country from Mexican invaders, we have responded in kind by building a 30-foot trebuchet, a medieval catapult designed to destroy walls,” Cards Against Humanity said on their website Cards Against Humanity Stops the Wall. “We paid 300 gold to increase its attack damage, so it’s very powerful.”

And if that wasn’t crazy enough Elon’s whole reason for even being in Texas is just as crazy and just makes him look childish. According to Elon’s tweet there was a “final straw” with Gavin Newsom signing AB1955 which bans schools from making rules requiring parental notification if a child identifies as transgender.

“This is the final straw,” Elon Musk tweeted. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

This in no way shape or form affects him at all. Especially when he can afford the best teachers to easily homeschool his kids to give them the best education possible without it interfering with his beliefs. In hindsight it just makes him look more ridiculous when he can easily send his kids to school that doesn’t have LGBTQIA+ in their curriculum or on campus at all.

SpaceX makes so much money off of their partnership with NASA alone it’s unimaginable to think that this would be considered a “big blow” to the companies funding. Their revenue increased from $8.7B in 2023 to $13.3B in 2024 according to Payload’s Predicting SpaceX’s 2024 Revenue article. The article reviewed the projects they have done so far in 2024 along with how much they will earn from the future projects they have planned throughout the year. Biggest money makers for them being the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket that launched successfully aiming for a total of 140 times this year earning them $3.5 billion already. So why can’t SpaceX just fold already and purchase the land from them since you could easily make the money back. Better yet you can just use the land to make a profit by making it into another factory to increase workflow or testing facility and help you get your money back quicker.

It ruins SpaceX’s defense even more since Cards Against Humanity have a more noble cause on what they plan on doing with the money won from the lawsuit. If they win, Cards Against Humanity plans on equally splitting the lawsuit’s net proceeds among all 150,000 of their original subscribers up to $100 each according to their website elonowesyou100dollars.com. It is sad that they don’t see this as enough to compensate their subscribers, but to give them their money back instead of keeping it for themselves just sway others in their favor. Especially since they do have a point, Elon Musk defiled their land without permission and offered what is basically pocket change to them. So it’s great to see that they want to use the money to clean up their land, pay their subscribers back for the anguish.

It just feels like either Elon or the company’s ego is getting the better of them by throwing such a low ball offer.

