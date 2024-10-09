Share:

“Only one drop revives stagnant water,” were the words of Jewish, trans disciplinary artist Nikki Green when asked about her latest piece. This is a recurring theme in many of Green’s ceramic pieces, which intersect aspects of trans identity and queer history with traditional Jewish ritualistic practices.

Green, a San Francisco-based ceramic artist and professor at UC Berkeley, spoke in PCC’s very Westerbeck Hall on Monday, October 7. Green began her talk by acknowledging the anniversary of Hama’s coordinated attacks on Israeli targets and the subsequent counter attack on the Gaza Strip, which she remarked as a “genocide” against the Palestinian people. Green spoke on the work she has done in the field of ceramics and in accordance with other queer and Jewish artists who are in opposition to Palestine.

In regards to her own individual work, she went on to state that the work she is specifically doing with her art is intent on exploring the “mythology of transness and divining of transgenders and where transness and religion intersect.”

Green’s mythology is displayed in her earlier pieces, which display trans and gender non-conforming individuals ordained on pieces of ancient Judaic pottery. Her artistry slowly evolved from paintings painted on pottery to 3 dimensional figurines. It also began to focus on the reclamation of certain aspects of Jewish culture from which she, as a trans woman, was often alienated. Practices such as the Mikvah, which is often used by Jewish women to regain ritualistic “purity” following menstruation or childbirth, are showcased in Green’s pieces in a queer light.

When she moved from San Francisco to work on an installation at CSU Long Beach, she decided to focus on reclaiming pieces of her Jewish identity through ceramics. This installation, which was later in a 2022 installation at the Guimet Museum in Lyon, France, showcases life-sized sculptures of trans individuals with traditional Judaic iconography. Sculptures depicting ancient scenes of people adorned in drapes and pottery, or in positions of piety, are intersected with adamant displays of queerness and the trans body. When asked about her intent on the sculptures at the seminar, she stated that this installation was a way of “making the divine of the trans body and the trans body interacting with [religious] objects.”

Green later went on to describe the inspiration behind the porous and rigged texture of her sculptures; some of the pieces of pottery surrounding the sculptures are being engulfed in an unknown substance. According to Green, this was inspired by the structure of mushrooms and other fungi. She claims to take inspiration from the mycological world to symbolize growth and rebirth, both spiritually and in terms of gender, as in her words, “object becomes organism, and organism becomes body.”

Her later pieces go on to highlight the inherent functionality of the art of ceramics. One of her pieces displayed in the Contemporary Jewish Museum of San Francisco displays a traditional Jewish mikvah with nodes to something one would find a gay bath house. The piece displays actual running water, with a permanent running fountain ingrained into the wall of the museum—something rare in the world of ceramic art.

In the following questionnaire hosted by Jeanne Vaccaro, a professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Kentucky, Green was asked about her choice to use running water in her latest piece, and her reasoning behind implementing such a risky medium to have in an art gallery.

“I think so much of ceramic practice and ceramics history gets sort of talked about to scale, and it has evolved into this idea of an object to hold and preserve water,” Green said.

Green went on to equate the running of the water in her installation with the purity of running water associated with the traditional Jewish Mikvah. She later goes on to reference important moments in queer history such as the Compton cafeteria riots and equates them with this ever-changing fountain of water.

All in all, Green’s work demonstrates that one drop can truly revive stagnant water and be seen, and that the intersection of identity can be a catalyst for accepting all aspects of one’s own religious, sexual, or gender identity.

Following the discussion with Vaccaro, Green opened the conversation to the audience. One commenter who was a former student of Green stood up, declaring her as one of the “kindest and most provocative professors she has.”

While her artistry is indeed provocative, and eye-catching, when a student asked Green how she has reckoned with being seen in the world as a trans woman, Green implied that she has yet to fully feel comfortable with being seen.

“Being seen feels like such an evolving experience. The figures are meant to show trans people experiencing luxury and glamor as I find I have issues experiencing that in the real world, I make objects as a way to not be seen.”

Green displays samples of her art on her website, nickigreen.org.

