Share:

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time for reflection and recognition of our nation’s Indigenous people and their respective histories. Pasadena City College has even honored Native American Heritage month with a variety of events, including a visit from Nipmuc author and drummer Larry Spotted Crow Mann. While Native culture is often overlooked, misunderstood, and underrepresented in the media, there fortunately is some representation on screen of Native characters and stories. Read on for some recommendations for movies that star Indigenous actors and tell meaningful stories about their cultures and histories!

This 2024 movie directed by Erica Tremblay (a co-writer of the screenplay, with Miciana Alise) stars Academy Award-nominated Lily Gladstone as Jax, a Seneca-Cayuga woman who takes care of her sister Tawi’s daughter, Roki, after Tawi’s disappearance. 13-year-old Roki, played by Isabel Deroy-Olson, is hopeful that Tawi will return in time for the annual statewide powwow, where the two of them performed dances together. Jax’s plan to take Roki to the powwow hits a snag when Roki is taken by child protective services to move in with her grandparents, whom she barely knows. Despite the circumstances, Jax and Roki embark on an adventure, in which the aunt and niece encounter difficult situations while bonding together.

The movie shines a light on the issues that still detriment Native Americans, including the amount of missing and murdered Indigenous women whose disappearances frequently go unnoticed. While Jax often tries to raise awareness about Tawi’s disappearance, she is met with unserious reactions that reflect the widespread ignorance towards the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous women.

While there are several moments within Fancy Dance that demonstrate unfortunate circumstances for modern day Indigenous Americans, there is also a lot of joy within the film. Roki’s excitement to dance at the powwow and attend this cultural event, as well as the happy moments shared between the aunt and niece among the mishaps and confusion during their trip, are very real and heartwarming, and speak to the unity and togetherness within modern day Native culture.

Apart from Gladstone and Deroy-Olson’s appearances, other Indigenous actors were also involved in the film’s creation, including Ryan Begay, Tamara Podemski, Hauli Gray, Casey Camp-Horinek, Crystle Lightning, and Ryan Redcorn.

While the film showcases Native American culture, it also puts emphasis on some stereotypes. In one scene, Victor encourages Thomas to appear more stoic, in alignment with the stereotype of American Indigenous men. In another scene, the pair ask for a ride from two girls from their reservation, but one of them replies, “What are you gonna trade for it? We’re Indians, remember? We barter.”

Actress Irene Bedard, often acknowledged for her voice performance as Pocahontas in the 1995 Disney animated feature, plays Suzy Song, Arnold’s neighbor, who shares her memories of him to Victor. The cast also includes Native American actors Cody Lightning, Simon Baker, Michelle St. John, Elaine Miles, John Trudell, Michael Greyeyes, Monique Mojica, Leonard George, and Darwin Haine.

While this 3 hour, 26 minute-long Western epic directed by Martin Scorcese (adapted from David Grann’s book of the same name) earned ten Academy Award nominations, it sadly gained no Academy Awards. Telling the true story of the murders of Osage people arranged by William “King” Hale and his nephew, Ernest Burkhart, in a greed-fueled pursuit for the wealth and the headrights of the Osage. Since the Osage land contained significant oil deposits, the Osage people earned property rights that entitled them to funds generated through the oil sales. After Ernest’s marriage to Mollie Kyle, an Osage woman, played by Lily Gladstone, Ernest and Hale carried out murders of Mollie’s family members and community in order to gain wealth and control.

Through telling this story on film, the horrific acts inflicted on the Osage people were made visible and known. The “Reign of Terror” that took place in 1920’s Oklahoma is an often overlooked event in American history. While this movie does show a variety of violent acts committed against Native Americans, it also recognizes the attempts to bring justice and awareness to the Osage murders by the developing Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Osage people traveling to Washington, D.C. to raise attention to the issues of the community.

Gladstone earned her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Mollie, and won a Golden Globe, making her the first Native American Best Actress winner. Many Native American actors were also featured in supporting roles in the film, including JaNae Collins, Cara Jade Myers, Larry Sellers, Tatanka Means, William Belleau, Tantoo Cardinal, and more.

Based on a British book by Lynne Reid Banks published in 1980 of the same name, this Frank Oz-directed story follows Omri, a young boy who was gifted a magical cupboard that allows for his toys to come to life. After bringing to life the titular “Indian in the cupboard,” who is initially afraid of Omri, assuming the boy is a spirit, the pair form a bond and learn from each other. Omri tries his best to take care of Little Bear, an Onondaga Iroquois warrior, played by Litefoot, by trying to give him a home, taking care of him when he is injured, bringing him food and tools, and spending time with him. Omri struggles to keep Little Bear a secret, and attempts to protect him in a variety of circumstances.

The film also features themes of historical violence against Native Americans, when Omri watches a movie on TV in which Native Americans are being killed by cowboys. Little Bear becomes distraught seeing the violence, while Boone, a cowboy figurine, watches and cheers. Little Bear also expresses suspicion towards a British character, Tommy Atkins, earlier in the film who tries to help him when he is wounded, while Tommy, a World War I medic, is shocked to be seeing a Native American for the first time. There is also reference to misrepresentation of Native culture, seen when Omri offers Little Bear a plastic tipi to live in; Little Bear instead builds himself a longhouse.

Apart from Litefoot, who made his on-screen debut in this movie, Native American actor George Randall appears briefly as a Mohawk figurine.

While these are only a few movies that feature Native American actors and take Indigenous culture as their subjects, there are more films that do the same that exist, and hopefully, more to be made in the future. Movies like these educate the public about Native American culture and history, and allow Native American actors to work while accurately portraying Indigenous characters. Their representation in film and TV, whether through acting, directing, or writing (including the directors and writers of Fancy Dance and Smoke Signals) allow for people of their cultures to have characters that they look like, can relate to, and can feel inspired by. The accurate telling of their stories and sharing of their cultures through media can allow for non-Native people to learn and understand the struggles and harm that Native American people have faced and continue to face. Through learning more about the diverse and vast histories of Native American people portrayed in films like these, non-Indigenous audiences will hopefully gain a better sense of respect and understanding for Native American people and cultures.

Follow: