Share:

On Friday night, November 15, the Creveling Lounge was filled with diverse cultures, celebration and fun. The International Student Center hosted a Thanksgiving celebration, where students from different backgrounds came together for a night of fashion, games, food and an opportunity to reflect on what they were grateful for. The event was a reminder of the many cultures that are a part of the PCC community.

At the entrance students were greeted at the check in table, and were asked to participate

by writing down what they were grateful for this year on a fall colored paper leaf. The leaves were collected for the raffle that would take place later in the evening. As the night carried on, PCC’s ISC staff Olivia Loo and Cathy Chen began drawing names from the basket of leaves, with cool prizes like Amazon gift cards, PCC 100 shirts and boba vouchers. The leaves not only encouraged attendees to interact with each other, but it also created a moment for people to reflect on what they were thankful for.

PCC staff members presented and spoke about Thanksgiving and how they celebrate. After the presentation, people in the room went around sharing their Thanksgiving traditions, some students shared their family gatherings and the meals they prepare each year.

Loo said, “My family doesn’t like Thanksgiving food, so we have Mexican food instead.”

While Chen said, “I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, we take time to remember what happened to the Indigenous people.”

The celebration included a colorful cultural fashion show, where students wore their traditional garments of their home countries proudly. Students represented countries like Bali, Indonesia, Beijing, China,Guadalajara Mexico and more. As they walked the runway, a backdrop displayed scenery images of their countries, along with music that captured the essence of each culture. The combination of visual and music elements made the fashion show an immersive and memorable experience.

Now, there’s no celebration without any food. The event offered a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with ham, mash potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and other delicious sides. “The mashed potatoes and hot coco were my favorite.” Chen shared.

As the night was ending, students were laughing, sharing stories and enjoying the environment.The event was more than just a celebration of Thanksgiving, it was a celebration of diversity and connection, giving others an opportunity to learn about one another and their cultures.

Follow: