“It seems like a dream, but, as you all know, we Nisei students—that is, the American-born Japanese—soon will be no longer with you.”

These words were written by PCC student Tamio Fujimoto, and published in the Courier in 1942, ahead of the mass-internment of Japanese Americans. The same words echo eerily in the present. Once again, our government is targeting individuals based on national origin and political expression under the guise of national security.

The recent deportation of Brown University professor Rasha Alawieh and the arrest and detention of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil mark a disturbing escalation in the Trump administration’s crackdown on free expression. Their cases are not isolated incidents; they are part of a broader pattern of targeting scholars and students involved in campus activism.

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again.”

The accusation of terrorism or terrorist sympathies has long served as a mechanism to criminalize individuals without due process. Neither Alawieh nor Khalil has been charged with a crime. Yet they have been labeled as threats, their futures arbitrarily decided by administrative fiat rather than judicial review. In Alawieh’s case, where a judge intervened to stop her deportation, the order was ignored. What does it say about the state of justice in America when a judge’s ruling can be discarded so easily?

Colleges and universities should be sanctuaries of learning, where students and faculty are free to express their ideas and challenge authority without fear of state retribution. Instead, institutions like Columbia University have aided federal immigration enforcement, betraying the very students they have a duty to protect.

Some have argued that students should focus on their education rather than protest. But student activism has been a force for social change for centuries. Many of the principles learned in higher education—critical thinking, moral reasoning, and historical awareness—naturally lead students to challenge injustice. To suppress their voices is to undermine the very mission of education itself.

The echoes of history are unmistakable. Pasadena City College, like many institutions in Southern California, has a painful history with state repression of its students. During World War II, Japanese American students like Tamio Fujimoto were forced from their studies into internment camps under the guise of national security. The rhetoric may have changed, but the underlying injustice remains the same.

A 1944 Courier editorial warned, “What shall be done with the Nisei? The answer is obvious, for if they or any other minority are denied their constitutional rights, democracy will become a mockery, and our form of government a cruel farce.”

We take some solace in the fact that institutions like Pasadena City College have policies refusing cooperation with federal immigration authorities for enforcement purposes.

These crackdowns are happening as the destruction of Gaza continues, with the U.S. and Israel discussing the possibility of mass population transfer. The suppression of voices speaking out against these atrocities is not coincidental—it is a calculated effort to silence dissent.

History is repeating itself. If we do not act now, we will find ourselves looking back on this era with the same shame that we now associate with past government-sanctioned injustices.

We must demand accountability, resist complicity, and ensure that justice prevails over fear-driven policies.

Editor’s note: The Pasadena City College Courier was formerly called the Pasadena Chronicle.

Update (March 27, 2025) – This story was updated to include additional links.

