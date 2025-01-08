Share:

Pasadena City College (PCC) will remain closed with all classes canceled through Sunday, Jan. 12, as the Eaton fire continues to devastate the region, Superintendent-President José A. Gómez announced Wednesday.

“We have lost our peace,” Gómez said during a press conference. “Although Pasadena City College has sustained minor damage, our hearts and our prayers and our thoughts are with our greater community.”

The college reported damage from the ongoing windstorm, including loose exterior panels on several buildings, downed light poles and trees, scattered debris, and damaged fencing, according to PCC spokesperson Jillian Beck.

The fire has now burned more than 10,600 acres, destroying hundreds of structures including homes, businesses, and places of worship. Five fatalities have been confirmed, and more than 100,000 residents have been evacuated from Pasadena, Altadena, and other nearby communities.

Fire worsens, evacuations expand

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads to allow fire crews safe access to combat the fire.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Pasadena Convention Center and the Arcadia Community Center to assist displaced residents.

Water warning in Pasadena

Pasadena residents in evacuation areas were warned not to drink tap water as of Wednesday evening. A citywide alert instructed residents to rely on bottled water and avoid attempting to treat water themselves.

“USE ONLY BOTTLED WATER (…) DO NOT TRY AND TREAT THE WATER YOURSELF,” the alert said.

PCC steps up to help

Despite the campus closure, Pasadena City College is mobilizing its resources to aid the community.

“We have activated much of our campus community in support of our partners and our greater Pasadena San Gabriel Valley family,” Gómez said. “Our emergency management response team has been deployed here to the convention center to help the city.”

About a dozen members of the PCC community were at the Pasadena Convention Center evacuation shelter to help on Wednesday, PCC trustee Alton Wang said in a video posted to Instagram.

PCC has also begun serving meals to families from the Pasadena Unified School District, Gómez said.

Looking forward

Gómez said that the college hopes to resume its regular schedule and classes on Monday, Jan. 13, but emphasized that the situation remains fluid. Students and staff are encouraged to monitor official PCC communication channels for further updates.

