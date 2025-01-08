Share:

The fast-moving Eaton fire has claimed two lives and destroyed more than 100 structures, including homes and a historic synagogue, as it burns through Altadena and nearby communities, officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed the fatalities during a press conference.

The fire, which began Tuesday evening near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive, has burned more than 2,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

Pasadena City College remains closed due to unsafe conditions caused by the Eaton fire and high winds. Classes have transitioned online, and students are advised to check for updates from their instructors.

Widespread destruction

Among the buildings destroyed is the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, a synagogue with roots dating back to the 1920s. The sanctuary was engulfed in flames overnight, leaving members of the community in shock.

“We are devastated, but our staff are safe and we managed to get our Torahs out safely as well, while ash was coming down in our parking lot,” Melissa Levy, the temple’s executive director told the New York Times Wednesday.

Reuters captured video of a McDonald’s restaurant in Pasadena consumed by fire Tuesday evening.

NBC4 broadcasted images of homes and vehicles burning near Homewood Drive and Porter Avenue in Altadena.

Evacuations expand

Evacuations have been ordered for communities in Altadena, Glendale, Kinneloa Mesa, Los Angeles County, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, and Pasadena.

Large areas above the 210 Freeway remain under evacuation warnings or mandatory orders. Officials are urging residents to leave immediately if directed.

Challenges for firefighters

Santa Ana winds and dry conditions have continued to fuel the fire, hampering firefighting efforts. Air support remains limited due to the high winds, leaving ground crews to focus on protecting homes and other structures.

Officials urged residents to be prepared to evacuate and avoid the areas surrounding the blazes.

“Anywhere in this city, if you can stay off the roads please do so,” said LA City Council president Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Correction (January 8, 2025) – A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that evacuations were ordered for communities in San Marino. In fact, no evacuation order is in effect in San Marino at this time. We regret the error.

