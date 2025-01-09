Share:

The Eaton Fire continues to wreak havoc across Pasadena and Altadena, burning 13,690 acres with 0% containment and destroying over 4,000 structures. Among those affected are several members of the Pasadena City College community.

The fire, which has claimed the lives of five individuals, has forced more than 100,000 residents to evacuate, leaving many uncertain about their future.

Students and faculty devastated

Several members of the PCC community have lost their homes in the fire, including student Jose Gadea and his family of ten.

“Unfortunately, my house got burned down completely, and we lost everything,” Jose said in a message to the Courier.

Forced to evacuate at 4 a.m. on January 8th, the family sought refuge at the Pasadena Convention Center, which now serves as their temporary shelter. The Gadea family is raising funds to support their recovery.

Also among those impacted is 20-year-old PCC student Victor Cordero, whose father is a news reporter at Univision.

“My dad’s car, along with thousands of dollars in camera equipment, was destroyed when the fire spread faster than expected,” Victor said on a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Without a vehicle, Victor’s father risks losing his job, and the family is struggling to replace the lost equipment.

Another member of the PCC community, communications professor Liesel Reinhart, shared the devastating impact of the fire on social media.

“We lost everything today,” Reinhart wrote. “24 hours ago we were having a nice dinner, and now it’s all gone. Our home, our garden, history, art, and all the memories we’ve cherished over the years have been reduced to ashes.”

Community rallies for one another

In response to the devastation, PCC student Natalie Garza and alumna Shiori Nakaya are compiling a list of GoFundMe fundraisers to help members of the PCC community affected by the fire.

In a message to the Courier, Garza said she hopes the list “can be of use to this community that has nourished our lives so profoundly.”

Lancers in need of aid can add their fundraiser to Garza and Nakaya’s spreadsheet.

PCC says it is conducting a needs assessment for students, faculty, and staff residing in evacuated areas. An assessment form is being distributed via email to those in affected ZIP codes, and individuals who do not receive the email but were impacted are encouraged to complete the PCC Fire Recovery Needs Assessment Form.

Those seeking essential supplies can take advantage of a new partnership between PCC and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. Distribution began Thursday afternoon and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Lot 3 at PCC’s Colorado campus.

In addition, the college and the PCC Foundation have launched the PCC Community Relief Fund to provide assistance to members of the PCC community facing immediate and long-term challenges in the fire’s aftermath.

You can contribute to the fund here.

Update (Jan. 9, 2025) – This article was updated to include information about the PCC Fire Recovery Needs Assessment Form and the PCC Community Relief Fund.

Correction (Jan. 9, 2025) – A previous edition of this article incorrectly stated that 180,000 residents are under evacuation due to the Eaton Fire. In fact, 180,000 is the number of residents under evacuation in all of Los Angeles County. The true number of evacuees from the Eaton Fire is around 100,000.

