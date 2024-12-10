Share:

PCC held an African American High School Conference, hosted by the Black Student Success Center in the Creveling Lounge. The conference welcomed students with swag bags containing a water canteen, stickers, and other goodies. Students also received 2024 African American Conference T-shirts at check-in.

There were a variety of breakfast burritos, chorizo, bacon, and a veggie option served alongside fresh fruits and refreshments. As attendees settled in, an instrumental version of Drake and Jhene Aiko’s From Time played softly in the background, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

This year’s conference theme, Standing on Business, Self Advocacy and Empowering Through Education, aimed to empower students through workshops and conversations. The event emphasized helping Black students feel seen, heard, and equipped with the tools to take control of their paths. It highlighted the power of knowledge, the importance of understanding Black history, and the value of self-advocacy.

Douglas Smith, Black Student Success Center Specialist, and Samuel Reed, STEM Outreach Coordinator, opened the conference by introducing themselves and shouting out the participating high schools. Smith said, “I want to find out who we have here today, let’s do a roll call.”

The high schools included Blair High School, Alhambra High School, John Muir High School, San Gabriel High School, Pasadena High School (PHS), and others. When Pasadena High School was called, Samuel Reed led the chant, and student’s responded with “Who’s house? Dog house!”

The conversation dived deeper into advocacy and the importance of speaking up for oneself. As discussions at the conference revealed, advocacy is a skill everyone can develop. By standing on business, holding themselves accountable and using education as a foundation for growth, students can ensure their voices are heard and their goals achieved. Panelists shared that even simple actions, like asking a school counselor for information to improve a situation, is a way to advocate for yourself.

Smith asked the student attendees, “Why do you think we’re having this African American High School Conference today?”

“To celebrate the Black experience and to show that, even as a minority, we’re not alone,” said Royce Workman, a student from the Lovine & Young Center.

The conversation continued with students posing questions to the panel.

“How do you feel about Black people reclaiming the N-word?” asked Sanani Betts and Anais Henry from Blair High School.

Others expressed their excitement for the space created for them. “This is about Black excellence. Usually, when we go to places, we’re treated as less because of our skin color, but this is for us,” said DaeJanye Durisseau.

After the welcoming presentation and PCC student panel, students were guided to different workshops that touched on topics like music, photography, athlete development, financial literacy and more subjects.

The music class was hosted by Josias Parker who is with the non profit College Track, where they inform and help the youth about college opportunities and more. He used music as a way to reach students. Going over lyrics of songs like Good Morning Amerikkka by Joey Bada$$, and poems by Earry Hall You so black.

“We’re going to be listening to frequencies that are boosting us, empowering that are making us feel good about where we’re and where were going” Parker expressed

After analyzing the lyrics, Parker challenged the class to write their own rap or poem. He also brought books that covered Black history often excluded from school curriculums, encouraging students to take photos of the books in hopes of inspiring them to learn more about Black culture and history

In addition to the workshops, there was a student fair where attendees could meet and ask questions of PCC professors. Dr. McClure spoke to students about the journalism and speech programs, while the Financial Aid Department provided guidance to help students prepare for college applications. Many other campus programs were present to support the event, and students enjoyed the opportunity to explore.

The conference came to an end in the campus quad, with a raffle giving out hats and HBCU themed coloring books.The event also featured a lively performance by the Kappa Alpha Psi, Upsilon Chapter.

The collaboration between PCC and the Black Student Success Center provided young Black students with a space to explore opportunities specifically for them. It provided the message that there is room for them in spaces where Black individuals have historically been underrepresented.

Follow: