The International Thanksgiving Celebration at Pasadena City College featured a beautifully set dinner table in the Creveling Lounge. The event included a Cultural Fashion Show where international students showcased traditional outfits from their cultures. Guests enjoyed a lively evening filled with food, games, and engaging performances. The gathering fostered a sense of community and cultural appreciation among PCC students.

