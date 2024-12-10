Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC student Giselle walked for the Cultural Fashion Show, represeting her country Gaudalajaro, Mexicoin the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024.
Share:
The International Thanksgiving Celebration at Pasadena City College featured a beautifully set dinner table in the Creveling Lounge. The event included a Cultural Fashion Show where international students showcased traditional outfits from their cultures. Guests enjoyed a lively evening filled with food, games, and engaging performances. The gathering fostered a sense of community and cultural appreciation among PCC students.
Desiree Brewington / Courier Dinner table set up at the International Thanksgiving Celebration dinner, in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC staff members Olivia (left) and Kathy (right) are calling out raffel winners at the International Thanksgiving Celebration in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC students gather for a Thanksgiving dinner and games at the Cultural Fashion Show, in the Creveling, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC students gather for a Thanksgiving dinner and support the Culturall Student Fashion Show, in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC student Vanessa walked for the Cultural Fashion Show, represeting her country Bali, Indonesia in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC student Darci Han walked for the Cultural Fashion Show, represeting her country Burma, Myanmar in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC students gather for a Thanksgiving dinner and support the Cultural Fashion Show, in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC student walking towards the front stage to claim her prize at the International Thanksgiving Celebration in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC’s International Student Center celebrated thanksgiving with games crafts, and traditional Thanksgiving food, in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Desiree Brewington / Courier PCC’s International Student Center celebrated Thanksgiving with food, games, and a Cultural fashion show where international students wore traditional outfits from their culture, Vanessa (left) , Darci, Minami , Kim, Gissele, Kirat, and Paing Soe Khany (right), in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
Follow:
Post navigation