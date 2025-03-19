Share:

The Altadena and Los Angeles communities came together for an afternoon of dance and connection on Sunday, March 9, at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson Gym. The event, hosted by The Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), provided a moment of healing for those impacted by the recent Eaton fire. The event was part of the “Dancing in The Light: Healing with The Arts” dance series of community-driven events aimed at bringing people together to heal from the effects of Eaton Fire through the power of dance.

Dancer and Actress Debbie Allen created a safe space for individuals of all ages where kids, grandparents, college students, and families all came together to heal. Allen kicked off the dance series with an expression of gratitude, thanking everyone who showed up. She jokingly mentioned how she was missing church to be at the event, but expressed how much it meant to her to be present for the community.

The day was filled with smiles and excitement, all centered around healing and a sense of normalcy. Allen was joined on the dance floor by her husband, Norm Nixon, during the salsa class, participating in the excitement and learning some new movies alongside Mrs. Allen.

“Dancing is part of how I survived the racism and segregation of the 60’s and helped me live through everything we did,” Allen shared while watching participants dance happily.

Allen partnered with world-class choreographers, Lyrik Cruz, Laurieann Gibson and Brandon O’Neal, who each made the day special in their own way. Cruz led the group in a salsa session, starting off with smooth moves and celebration. Gibson followed, bringing the energy with her famous line “Boom Kack, Boom Kack” with an inspiring hip-hop class, encouraging dancers to push their limits and embrace the power of self expression. O’Neal wrapped up the dance party with encouraging words and some Jazz moves.

There was fun community building, where participants were encouraged to pose, freestyle and live in the moment. Everyone danced freely. This was a time to let loose and enjoy the music.

“What I learned from Mrs. Allen is giving back to the community, showing love in the times we’re in, we need love, we need light right now,” said O’Neal

The event provided more than just a chance to dance, it was an opportunity to connect and support each other. Jessica Christopher of Altadena, who had been personally affected by the fires, expressed her appreciation for the event.

“I appreciate the space and timing from the fire to now,” Christopher said. “It’s beautiful to be here with people from the community, and it’s a nice way to spend our Sunday.”

Sydney Thomas, a dancer who attended in support of her friends impacted by the wildfires, said, “I wanted to be a part of something meaningful and contribute to the healing of the community.”

Debbie Allen reflected on the purpose behind the event, emphasizing the importance in rebuilding both individually and as a collective.

“We’re creating a community with dance and revitalizing hope and joy,” Allen said.

The Healing with The Arts series is a movement that represents the resilience in one another and the power of community to support one another in difficult times.

