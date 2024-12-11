By: Posted on
The De-Stress Week sign showcases a four-day schedule filled with relaxing activities on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus. Students and faculty enjoyed massage sessions, art therapy, and yoga under the open sky. Success coaches offered consultations, while others participated in rhythmic drum practice. Healthy snacks and beverages were available, creating a calm and stress-free environment for all.

