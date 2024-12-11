Anastasia Kiek/Courier PCC students conduct yoga class during De-Stress Week activities on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus, on December 5, 2024.
The De-Stress Week sign showcases a four-day schedule filled with relaxing activities on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus. Students and faculty enjoyed massage sessions, art therapy, and yoga under the open sky. Success coaches offered consultations, while others participated in rhythmic drum practice. Healthy snacks and beverages were available, creating a calm and stress-free environment for all.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier Massage therapist Avo massages a visitor during De-Stress Week on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier The participants of Craft Therapy during De-Stress Week on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier PCC student Katherine Montes, whose major is Social Sciences, crafts with colorful threads during De-Stress Week on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier PCC Success Coaches Diane Marx, Arline Garcia, and Jessica Gonzalez during De-Stress Week on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Alyssa from PCC Success Centers speaks with a visitor during De-Stress Week on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier PCC student Karina Wolf, whose major is Civil Engineering, observes as a student pours herself a cup of juice during De-Stress Week activities on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus, on December 3, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Cathy Chen, from the PCC International Student Center, distributed Japanese rice snacks to students during De-Stress Week activities on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus, on December 5, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Drummers Rebecca and Patrick from Makato Taiko conduct a Taiko drum performance during De-Stress Week activities at PCC Colorado Campus, on December 5, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier De-Stress Week sign with a five-day schedule on the Quad at PCC Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
