The parking lots are overcrowded, the bookstore line is zig zagged, and you can’t figure out the order of room numbers fast enough. Whether this is your very first time on a college campus or your very first time on PCC’s campus, we went ahead and created a new student guide with the help of some returning PCC students. This guide is filled with some small tips to make this transition a bit more bearable.

Best study spots:

PCC offers many options around campus for studying and even embraces the different types of ways people study.

For the students that need absolute silence:

1. Library 3rd floor

Located in the Shatford Library, the third floor is meant to be the “silent study” floor. The third floor is a dedicated quiet place where you can cram in all your Canvas assignments if you’d like.

2. WiFi Lounge

Located in the CC building next to the Piazza cafeteria. The WiFi lounge offers different kinds of seating. Booths, tables with swindle chairs, and stools for independent study. When not at its peak hours of 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the lounge offers a great quiet study space. Although right next to the Piazza, the lounge does not allow food or drink.

3. C building 2nd floor phone booths

Located in the C building on the second floor, you may have seen those old school phone booths. Although it doesn’t serve its original purpose, just close those bifold doors and you got yourself a little study spot.

For the students who don’t mind the company of others:

1. Galloway Plaza

Located outside the Shatford Library and Cafe De Leche. Galloway Plaza offers outdoor seating that includes tables and benches. Perfect for studying with friends and perfect if you don’t mind noisy construction.

2. Library 2nd floor

Offers indoor and outdoor seating and group study rooms that have whiteboards.

3. CA Building 3rd & 2nd floor

Also known as the center for the arts, the building has a large variety of different seating. The 2nd floor includes traditional tables and chairs to study with friends and classmates. The 3rd floor offers big comfy chairs with a propped up desk to work independently or alongside friends.

Honorable mentions:

V-100

If you’re in need of a computer, V-100 has plenty of computers and a printer close by for all of your printing needs. V-100 can be busy at times, especially during the first two weeks of the semester. But if you go after peak hours, it’s a gem.

The writing center

Located on the third floor of C building, the writing center offers writing tutoring but also is a great study space. Different seating arrangements as well such as tables, high tops, and booths. Sometimes they offer snacks.

Parking tips & tricks:

Getting to school early is what most students recommend to beat the horrors of PCC parking. If you get there early, you’re guaranteed a spot. But this isn’t always the case, sometimes it takes more of a strategy…or also just knowing where the best parking is.

From PCC students:

“I wouldn’t say I have a strategy, I just come here early.” – Joshua Cruz, second year student

“I don’t think there’s a strategy, I just feel like you just have to get here a little bit early.” – Christian Lepe, first year student

1. Avoid Lot 5

I’m not entirely sure why lot 5 is always full. Maybe because of easy access to the library, CA building, and the science village, but after 9 a.m. good luck trying to find parking there. Parking in lot 4 might be a better alternative. You can find it next to the Robinson stadium, located on Hill Street.

“I’ve parked in all the lots, but I have found the most success in the hill parking lot,” says Basil Sheppard, a second year student.

2. Circle back

If you have some minutes to spare and are determined to find a spot–try circling back and forth between the rows. Although it could be less stubborn to go a floor below or above, cars are bound to leave at some point. Waiting for a car to pull out and get your preferred parking choice is worth trying this method.

3. Sunbathe your car

If you don’t mind letting your car cook in this heat, lot 3 is always an option, it’s right next to lot 4! Outdoor parking might be easier to achieve than getting parking inside the structures.

4. Capture the flag

Flagging down students walking towards the parking lot can seem desperate but works. Asking a student if they are leaving and where they are parked can help secure a parking spot.

Best Restrooms

Regardless of your age, what year you’re in, and what your major is…we all have business to do.

1. CA building

“I feel like the one in the R building bottom floor is the cleanest.” — Penelope Aboud, second year student and ASPCC Vice President of External Affairs.

Personally, I agree that R building has some good restrooms but the more floors you go up, the cleaner and emptier the restrooms become.

2. Library 1st floor

Not the main floor, but the floor below offers some nice clean bathrooms. The bathrooms downstairs are also a bit lonelier compared to the main floor bathroom.

3. LL building bathroom

Located next to the Piazza and where all your financial aid questions can be answered, the bathrooms offer some nice privacy. It’s hidden in plain sight and when you walk in you can totally miss it. To your left and right of the doors are the bathrooms.

Best spots to each lunch if piazza is crowded:

If you eat on campus or bring food from home, eating inside can be a nightmare. Looking around for a table can be irritating and approaching strangers to ask if you can sit at their table can make others feel anxious.

1. CA building

If you don’t mind making the trip to the other side of the campus, CA building 2nd & 3rd floor offers some nice seating. Like in the best study spots portion, these seating areas can be multi-purpose. Just make sure to clean after yourself!

2. Library atrium

In the main floor and 3rd floor is the atrium, an outdoor seating area for studying, socializing, and eating!

3. Lancer Pass

Sandwiched between the CA building, R building, and the abandoned cafe are more seating arrangements. These concrete tables and stools can be a bit packed at times but offers some nice outdoor seating options and is right next to the vending machines

Important things to know:

Lastly, here are some more miscellaneous tips that are good for any student to know!

Click complete after buying snacks from the vending machine

I unfortunately didn’t know about this but if you don’t click complete after vending, your card can still be running and people can vend snacks under your card. This button is located right where you tap your phone or card to pay!

Microwaves are available for students

Our school offers microwaves in the CC building (this is where the piazza is located). When exiting the Piazza there are two tables with four microwaves right next to the bathroom. Just make sure to cover your lids and keep them clean so everyone can use them!

U-Pass

Our school offers PCC students a free tap card that allows access to metro buses, trains, and many more transit providers in the SGV and county! Keep in mind the last day to register is Sep. 13.

