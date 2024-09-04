Share:

Sabrina Carpenter secures her spot as the hottest pop artist with her brand new album, “Short n’ Sweet”. Released on Aug. 23, the “Espresso” singer dropped her 6th studio album which includes 12 songs that are nothing short of sweet.

She has increased her popularity from being an actress on the hit Disney channel show, “Girl Meets World” to opening for Taylor Swift Era’s Tour in the summer of 2023. Due to Taylor’s crazy fan base and audience, it is no shock that they were just as in love with Sabrina while performing her past album, “Emails I Can’t Send”. She also went viral over the internet with her creative outtakes from her song “Nonsense” which includes lyrics she felt were too inappropriate for the actual song. Her hit singles that have marked her as a serious singer include “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” which appear on the new album. Both songs came on the

speaker of the coffee shop I am in, as I write this review.

I find it empowering that she sings shamelessly about her sexuality and journey with men through casual dating in her mid 20s. This album relates to me because of my struggles in the dating world while also seeking my independence. I enjoy music that is honest and she is clearly not afraid to express herself.

Her 10th song on her tracklist, “Juno”, exemplifies that with the chorus lyrics stating, “If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno.” In my opinion, if a woman doesn’t want to talk about sex, then she won’t. For example, other artists her age like Tate McRae and Madison Beer, who sing about heartbreak while marketing themselves as somber, where they don’t open the conversation for sex talk. Carpenter has had multiple advertisements promoting “dirty” or “sexual” content. Her billboard to help market her Coachella performance included the wording, “She’s gonna make you come…to her Coachella set!”.

Another example includes her performance on SNL where she is reading a newspaper titled, “Sabrina loves to be on top”. I think if she didn’t want to show off her sexuality, she wouldn’t have promoted herself that way.

In her song “Slim Pickins” she goes into depth about the struggles of dating in your 20s. This is my favorite song on the tracklist due to its familiarity with boys who don’t “know the difference between there, their, and they’re”. I love how she keeps it real when recognizing that there are very few options in the dating pool of the music industry. It gives me an outside perspective of how brutal going out can be when you’re famous.

Carpenter and her album has also gained attention through her recent controversy involving herself, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Her newest single she released to get people excited for the album, was titled “Taste” that many suspect is about the drama. With lyrics stating, “Well I heard your back together, and if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me, when he’s kissing you.” Although she hasn’t clarified whether or not these rumors are true, according to PageSix, they have brought to light the fact that she released this song after Camila Cabello came out with “June gloom” which is reportedly about Carpenter. Lyrics include, “She’s cool, I heard, I won’t act surprised I saw the pictures we’re, house fire, for sure, hope it’ll burn out but it just gets bigger.”

Although the internet loves chaos and banter, fans have been routing for the girls to make amends and create a song together. I love the fact that people are realizing that the man in the situation is usually wrong, especially when it involves two girls. Her songs, “Coincidence” and “Sharpest Tool” are also rumored to be about Mendes.

From starting at a young age working on the Disney channel, to opening for Taylor Swift, Carpenter has grown to be the leading pop star in today’s statistics holding the #2, #3, and #4 spots on billboard’s hot 100 list. Although the rumors and her latest controversy has gained more attention on her and the album, she holds her head up high to get prepared for her “Short n’ Sweet” world tour. The tickets were sold out within an hour and I am currently on the lookout for my own tickets. But one thing is clear–it is Sabrina’s world and we’re just living in it.

Follow: