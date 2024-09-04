Share:

Club rush is right around the corner, where PCC’s new film club will make their debut to the world with a booth in the quad amongst other clubs. Founding member of the club and second year student at PCC, Jake Hofman, desires to bring all kinds of people together with the art of film by providing quality education from professionals in the entertainment industry, as well as hands-on creativity by frequently making short films, forming an open community for members to enrich their interest of cinema in a supplemental space.

“The film club of PCC is going to be a club where we get together, meet people, and find people alike,” Hofman said, “and regardless of what we like, get together go out and make films, this is an interactive club we’re going to be shooting films on campus here and having industry professionals come and give us lectures on how the film industry is.”

Hofman’s passion for creating motion pictures began after his grandma gifted him a camera at the age of 10.

“It was my grandma that actually got me my first camera and that’s what really inspired me,” he said, “… [I had] my brothers and siblings and I’d say ‘Get together, let’s do a little short film.’ And that just kind of built over time in middle school and highschool.”

The interactive art of making a film is what intrigues Hofman and the founders of the PCC Film Club the most. While there will be some lecture based meetings to get things going and provide insight from the industry professionals, the club believes that actually working on films of different genres and themes throughout the year is what will bring the “movie magic” feel to their environment, setting them apart.

Aside from his long-pursued hobby that led to the creation of this club, film shares Hofman’s hobby space with piano and sports such as American football and baseball. He is also currently majoring in business. Many students at PCC have many lives going on between their education, lifestyle, and work but everyone is just doing their best.

While speaking of outreach and practicality, he said, “[Because] obviously we can’t afford cameras at the moment and that would take a lot more prep and honesty and ‘who has what?’ so I figured well our phones can film in 4k, so might as well use our cellular devices.”

Hofman makes it clear that the club is accessible to all who have any form of interest in filmmaking because he and the rest of the board want to share and spread their passion into the world around them, granting others the opportunity to do the same.

“The general, kind of, crowd that I’m looking for is people that really just love movies and making it happen.” Hofman shared when envisioning the near future.

PCC’s film club will have a booth at Sept. 10’s club rush and is currently up on Lancer Life. Meetings will be in R115 on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.

