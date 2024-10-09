Share:

The Lancers swept the East LA Huskies 3-0 in their first conference matchup this past Friday evening.

The first set opened up with Pasadena scoring 8 straight points unanswered which led to East Los Angeles taking their first timeout. The brief intermission was not enough to halt the Lancers as the offense dominated in incredible fashion closing out the set with a 25-7 score in their favor.

The Lancers first set dominance shined through sophomore outside hitter Biko Hollie.

“I think my self motivation is to be aggressive at all times,” Hollie said. “And [to] hit hard so my team will follow.”

East Los Angeles fought tooth and nail to create a window for a comeback in the second set but failed to do so as Pasadena scraped by with a 25-20 victory. Stretches of scoreless minutes hindered the Lancers’ offensive efforts.

“During the second set there was a phase where we just couldn’t score,” sophomore setter Shaylee Ungos said. “I’m glad we got through that.

The Lancers completed the sweep with a rocky third set victory of 25-19 which saw the Huskies fight tooth and nail.

“The team’s focus is our energy,” head coach Mike Terrill said. “Are we celebrating big when we win a point no matter how we win it [is our goal].”

This marked Pasadena’s third sweep in a row and an optimistic start to their conference season.

“I’m definitely looking forward to playing [Mt. San Antonio College],” Hollie said. [Along with] dominating our conference.”

The Lancers look to continue their win streak this Wednesday, October 9 in another conference matchup at Mt. San Antonio College.

