Kirk Mattu/Courier Flip Fox (1) looks for an opening through Chaffey College's defensive line at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City college won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14.
Pasadena City College secured a thrilling 24-14 victory over Chaffey College to win the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl on November 30, 2024, at Robinson Stadium. The gallery captures key moments, including Ethan Bowser (40) celebrating his MVP award and Izzy Duncan (5) delivering game-changing plays. Coach Robert Tucker proudly raised the championship trophy alongside the team in a moment of triumph. Flip Fox (1), Mohammad Maali (25), and Idrique Carmichael (9) showcased their determination and skill, contributing to this historic win.
Kirk Mattu/Courier Idrique Carmichael (9) attempts to bring down Chaffey College’s Damari Heller (11) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City college won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14. Kirk Mattu/Courier Izzy Duncan (5) sacks Chaffey College’s Julian Viramontes (12) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14. Kirk Mattu/Courier Flip Fox (1) sprints through Chaffey College’s Jeramiah Burchette (17) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14. Kirk Mattu/Courier Mohammad Maali (25) fights through a tackle from Chaffey College’s Waleed White (3) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City college won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14. Kirk Mattu/Courier Flip Fox (1) braces for a tackle from Chaffey College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City college won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14. Kirk Mattu/Courier Robert Tucker, Director of Football Operations and Head Coach, holds up the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl trophy with Izzy Duncan (5) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won 24-14 against Chaffey College. Kirk Mattu/Courier Ethan Bowser (40) celebrates winning the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl and the Amercian Bowl MVP award with his team at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won 24-14 against Chaffey College. Kirk Mattu/Courier Torriq Brumfield (7) recieves the PCC Player of the Game award from Timmi Brown, Dean of Kiniesiology, Health and Athletics, and Robert Tucker, Director of Football Operations and Head Coach, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14 against Chaffey College. Kirk Mattu/Courier Ethan Bowser (40) recieves the Amercian Bowl MVP award from Timmi Brown, Dean of Kiniesiology, Health and Athletics, and Robert Tucker, Director of Football Operations and Head Coach, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College won the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl 24-14 against Chaffey College. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College football celebrates winning the American Bowl against Chaffey College, 23-14, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
