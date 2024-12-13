Share:

Pasadena City College secured a thrilling 24-14 victory over Chaffey College to win the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl on November 30, 2024, at Robinson Stadium. The gallery captures key moments, including Ethan Bowser (40) celebrating his MVP award and Izzy Duncan (5) delivering game-changing plays. Coach Robert Tucker proudly raised the championship trophy alongside the team in a moment of triumph. Flip Fox (1), Mohammad Maali (25), and Idrique Carmichael (9) showcased their determination and skill, contributing to this historic win.

Follow: