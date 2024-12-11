Share:

We here at the Courier are tired of hearing the same Christmas songs on the radio, year after year. Sure, there are some great classics out there. But there’s a variety of obscure, alternative, or less well-known tracks that are definitely worth bringing into the warm glow of your Christmas lights. The following songs evoke holiday memories that we’re happy to share with you!

The Kinks – Father Christmas (1977)

Although I have yet to encounter anyone who is familiar with this song, “Father Christmas” by the Kinks is one of my favorite songs to listen to every holiday season. It tells the story of a department store Santa Claus who gets jumped by a group of poor kids, demanding that he “give all the toys to the little rich boys” and give them money for Christmas instead. It’s a fun, rocking critique of consumerism that’s perfect for the holiday season.

Monet Ayala

Tony Ferrino – Bigamy at Christmas (1996)

Steve Coogan’s comic creation, Portuguese crooner Tony Ferrino, sang of the troubles that accompany celebrating Christmas when married to multiple women. “Bigamy at Christmas, what am I to do? Spend it with the family? I can’t, I’ve got two!” Ferrino sings, over a lovely arrangement of strings, sleigh bells, percussion, a dizzying keyboard rhythm that evokes thoughts of a winter carnival, and bold trumpets that wouldn’t be out of place in a Christmas church service. With a choir of children backing the final choruses, our dashingly handsome narrator tells us his woes of having multiple wives– Emily, Pam, Natalie, Suzanne, Jill and Ruth– and children during the holiday season, commenting that a bigamist’s shopping list “is a very, very, very long one indeed!” Bigamy at Christmas is sure to provide a laugh to listeners, whether they are bigamists or not.

Elizabeth Bouza

Five Iron Frenzy – You Gotta Get Up (1998)

This early 2000’s Christian ska band was my favorite group in high school, and still has an almighty grip on my nostalgia today. So that’s how this song first came into the Rojas family, one track among many. But my little sister is the reason it became an annual staple. All of five years old at the time, her eyes grew wide as she heard the lyrics. “We do have to get up,” she said. “It is Christmas morning!” One year later, the following Christmas, I was woken up by her playing this song on her headphones, held directly up to my ear. “You gotta get up, Fern! It’s Christmas morning!” She repeated this process for our brother, and mother. She repeated this process every Christmas for the next twenty years. Even as adults gathering together, it became tradition that we couldn’t open any presents until this song had played.

Fern Rojas

Paul McCartney– Wonderful Christmastime (1980)

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney recorded this cheerful tune in 1980 during the creation of McCartney II, featuring bright, bouncy synths and a sweet seasoning of sleigh bells. Even though this track receives a noticeable amount of plays on the radio at Christmastime, it deserves as much appreciation and attention as the songs that are played more often.

How could this wholesome, festive track get less play than the often dreaded “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which seems to sneak up on unwilling audiences earlier and earlier each year? “Wonderful Christmastime” is perfect to listen to when you’re decorating your tree, getting ready for a party, or looking at Christmas lights on an awe-filled, chilly December night.

Elizabeth Bouza

NSYNC – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays (1998)

The day after Thanksgiving, my mom would put NSYNC’s “Home for Christmas” in the car and it would be the only album we would listen to until the end of January when it didn’t seem appropriate anymore. For new listeners, I recommend the only single of the album “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” It feels like you’re shopping in the mall in the early 2000’s when JC Penny’s was still there. If you want to commit to the whole album, there are surprisingly a decent amount of original christmas songs, though most of them sound relatively the same from one another you might forget the CD already looped to track one.

Laura Dux

Connie Francis – I’m Gonna Be Warm This Winter (1962)

Italian-American singer Connie Francis, born Concetta Franconero, paints a picture of a cozy, romantic holiday season in this festive 1959 track, as she joyfully describes the start of a winter romance. Francis describes her activities with her beau, including “ice skating on a frozen lake, sleigh riding down a mountainside, roasting popcorn, dancing till the dawn…” as a danceable rock-n-roll backing band plays alongside her words. Her words will bring to mind vintage holiday decor, a snow-covered ski lodge, and all the exciting festivities of this celebration-packed time of year.

Elizabeth Bouza

Wishing our readers a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a wonderful new year!

