Guest speake (NAME) introducing himself to the group at PCC's National Day of Mourning observance event in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Guest speakers at PCC National Day of Observance event shared stories of their heritage and reflected on the meaning of Thanksgiving for Indigenous peoples. Held in the Circadian building, the event featured discussions and heartfelt interactions between speakers and attendees. The speakers passionately addressed cultural preservation, history, and the significance of community. The audience engaged thoughtfully, fostering a deeper understanding of Native perspectives.
Desiree Brewington / CourierGuest speaker Hector Perez-Pacheco PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event in the Circadian building says “QUOTE”, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Guest speaker Yvette Montoya during her Intuition workshop at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier Guest speaker Hector Perez-Pacheco at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event. After speaking about their heritage and what the meaning of thanksgiving means to Indingenous people in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Guest speaker Yvette Montoya introducing herself to the group at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
An attendee at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event asking a question during the Intuition workshop in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/CourierGuest speakers Julia Perez-Pacheco and her father Hector Perez-Pacheco at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event. After speaking about their heritage and what the meaning of thanksgiving means to Indingenous people in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/CourierGuest speakers Julia Perez-Pacheco and her father Hector Perez-Pacheco at PCC’s National Day of Mourning observance event, speaking to attendees, in the Circadian building, at PCC, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
