Guest speakers at PCC National Day of Observance event shared stories of their heritage and reflected on the meaning of Thanksgiving for Indigenous peoples. Held in the Circadian building, the event featured discussions and heartfelt interactions between speakers and attendees. The speakers passionately addressed cultural preservation, history, and the significance of community. The audience engaged thoughtfully, fostering a deeper understanding of Native perspectives.

