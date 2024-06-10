Share:

Participation versus engagement. Both share similarities in the beginning stages, but over time the results of both practices start to become visibly different. There is a contrasting level of focus, drive and enthusiasm behind the action of engagement. His discipline and engaging attitude is what separated Myles Watkins into the upper echelon of student athletes, leading him to becoming this year’s “Male Athlete of the Year.”

Just a few weeks before graduation there were two more things that needed to be added to the list of accomplishments Watkins has achieved this school year. He already has a great resume as is. In February he was given All-SCC North First Team honors, then immediately followed that by finishing as number 18 on the schools all time scorers list.

Even with those two standout achievements, his work in class is what made his case for becoming the athlete of the year. Watkins will be graduating from PCC with a 3.77 GPA and will continue his athletic career at Division I Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

There weren’t any gaps for Myles from the court to the classroom; he was able to manage and maintain his motivation regardless of where he found himself. That mindset propelled his success here at PCC and will help him to succeed in his future endeavors.

“I’m very self driven and I have high expectations for myself. So that alone was enough to push me to work,” Watkins said. “Also, having coaches and teammates who saw potential in me helped me take things to another level.”

It wasn’t only his coaches and teammates who saw his potential, it was also his classmates and teachers. Myles shared that his managerial accounting class was his favorite to be in because of the “challenging material,” and it actually influenced him to pursue a financial degree. His curiosity was hard to ignore and was very visible to those in the classroom with him.

“Myles was an ‘A’ student not because he was smart and worked hard, but he [because] was engaged during class and participated in group work. He asked questions during class and answered questions I posed to the class as well,” said accounting instructor, Greg Lee. “He’s pleasant, respectful, but again, he was engaged, a trait I value that is different than just working hard.”

The traits that Myles displayed in the classroom led professor Lee to become curious to see Watkins perform on the court. Lee explained that while Myles wasn’t the first student athlete that he has taught, he was the first student athlete he went to see play.

“What I also observed was his unique skill on the court. It further solidified my impression of him. Myles wasn’t the highest scorer or rebounder. He didn’t necessarily dominate the game, but Myles influenced the game in ways only those who have that special court IQ do,” Lee said. “I noticed he was always in the right place at the right time both offensively and defensively. He always made the right pass or shot the appropriate open shot, never forcing either. He always boxed out for rebounds. When he wasn’t in the game, the team looked less certain, less controlled. That’s the influence I saw Myles having and I suspect he’s that way in other aspects in his life. He seems extremely self-aware which translates to him behaving professionally in class and being a true leader on and off the court.

It’s not uncommon to see student athletes multitask and prioritize, that’s what every student athlete has to do. But doing both at the highest level is where the difference lies, creating winning habits in practice and study hours is the game changer. It can easily become overwhelming causing some to quit and others to take a step back, but for Myles, he took the challenge head-on because he knew he was prepared and capable.

“Looking back it’s easy to say wow, look at what I’ve done. However, during that process it didn’t feel like that. I just felt like I was doing what was required of me,” Watkins said. “I just put emphasis on being present and often asking myself “where are your feet?” Not focusing on the past or the future helped me put all my attention on what was really important.”

It’s evident that Myles is conscious of where his feet are throughout his practices and activities, whether it’s physically noticing his foot placement for drills or mentally standing on the goals that he has set for himself.

Both circumstances go hand-in-hand when it comes to their execution. On the court his opponents will try to push him off balance so he can’t be as effective. In day-to-day life obstacles and circumstances can distract him from his aspirations causing him to fall short of his plans. But even with those things in the way it’s not a valid excuse to stop and quit.

“The thing that stood out most about Myles was he was committed to his goal and was never wavering, even when others felt like he should take a division two offer or stop worrying about division one,” head coach Ryan Frazer said. “That’s what made him special and accomplished his goal, he just committed to it. There was no other option.”

Coach Frazer’s tenure as head coach started last year as Myles transferred over to PCC from MiraCosta College. So coach Frazer has been in a unique position to see Watkins not just grow into who he is but bond with him and play a part in his development.

“I’ve always told people that me and Myles are very similar, both of us have a chip on our shoulder, we both go about life where we want to maximize everything we do. We were two guys working for the same goal, eventually we got there,” Frazer said. “We didn’t always see eye to eye on how to get there but that’s what made the journey with him fun. I treated him like the grown man that he is, he took some hard conversations and he gave me some hard truths but neither one of us ever took it personal. We both just understood that we were trying to obtain a goal and he did a great job.”

There aren’t too many ways to better close out a career at PCC than what Myles has done. He has built winning habits that apply in classrooms and on the court and they have translated into exclusive accomplishments. His name will be found on lists with Lancer greats and with the potential he has displayed it won’t be a surprise to find his name tied with other respectable achievements in the near future.

“I am not surprised at all that he is earning Athlete of The Year Honors,” professor Lee said. “Because he’s not just a fine athlete, he’s a fine individual. And I am honored to have had him in class and be able to share these thoughts about him.”

