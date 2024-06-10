Share:

First-year lancer Charlie Gallardo is the epitome of what a student athlete is meant to be. As a dedicated 4.0 student in the classroom to a determined and skillful player on the soccer field, Gallardo was rightfully named this year’s PCC 2023-2024 Athlete of the Year Award.

The freshman midfielder had an impressive season this year with 10 goals and six assists overall. Half of which being game winning goals. But, to the humble Gallardo it came as a complete surprise to her when she was named Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments this season.

Gallardo was selected for an All-South Coast Conference First Team as a midfielder and was the key player in one of the most successful seasons in PCC women soccer history. Gallardo was a big help in setting a school record of 17 victories under head coach Terry Soelberg.

“We had a very successful season last year and a lot of our success can be contributed to our freshmen,” Coach Soelberg praised. “Charlie was part of that core group of freshmen that stepped up and led the team. I expect big things from her next season.”

She doesn’t only feel proud of herself for being named athlete of the year, but also satisfied to know that her time and dedication to her academics and sport weren’t for nothing.

“It feels amazing to be named PCC Athlete of the Year. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at all so it was an awesome surprise,” said Gallardo.

She humbly revealed how this notable accomplishment is now a driving force for her to continue pushing forward and working as hard as possible because this award is a reminder of how her hard work truly pays off.

Being a student athlete isn’t easy by any means, and according to Gallardo it can be challenging trying to find a balance between academic, athletics, and social life. She believes her work ethic comes with the sacrifice of her social life at times, but good time management lets her have the best of both worlds.

“It has for sure been challenging at times but I always manage to find a way to complete what needs to be done… it has instilled a good work ethic in me,” Gallardo said.

Playing a sport like soccer for as long as she has, Gallardo has found the perfect outlet and mental break for herself when trying to balance her life gets too overwhelming. She explained how the exercise, friendships she’s made, and just her love for the game has kept her motivated and pushing towards her future goals.

Her motivations off the field are thanks to her parents’ love and support. “I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” said Gallardo. “And I want to pursue the higher education they were pushed to pursue as kids. I want to make them proud.”

Even though soccer is a big part of her life, Gallardo puts school as the top priority. She wants to attend a four year college or university that has a good engineering program. She hopes to play on a collegiate team, but if that isn’t an option she wants to continue to play on a club team.

Her determination and ambition didn’t go unnoticed, both her coach and team have been witnesses to her passionate presence on and off the field.

“I love playing with Charlie, she is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met,” freshman defender Destiny Delgado said. “I always know when I pass her the ball, like I trust her completely.”

Follow: