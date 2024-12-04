Share:

On Friday, Nov. 15, former YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul entered the ring against boxing legend Mike Tyson for the latter’s first boxing match in nearly 20 years. However, the subsequent fight was a devastating defeat for Tyson. This fight was clearly a cash grab for both parties and an attempt to stay relevant amidst a sea of discourse that seems to follow these two celebrities.

The fight has not been without controversy, with the Texas Department and Licensing and Regulation issuing a 24-day suspension for the two due to them not following the guidelines in regards to boxers being required to rest for a minimum of 3 days per round. Since the pair fought for 8 consecutive rounds, they received a 3-day suspension for each of them.

It is clear that this match was a blatant cash grab on the part of Paul and Tyson. The sheer fact that they were unwilling to commit to following standard regulations highlights an extreme lack of professionalism.

The two figures are not without controversy, and it is clear that Paul’s outlandish behavior is what has kept him relevant in the public eye. Paul’s YouTube channel has garnered this large following due in part to his outlandish “pranks” and “challenges.” These have included, but are not limited to, starting fires in his backyard and even leaking his address to his fans. These antics caused Paul’s neighbors to nearly initiate a class action public nuisance lawsuit against the figure.

While this behavior may seem nothing new for a YouTube star whose audience is primarily young men and teen boys, Paul’s outlandish behavior seems to also hide a slew of controversy. These controversies include several leaked videos of him saying the N-word and accusations by his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet of physical and verbal abuse, including dragging her down a staircase.

It is clear that without outlandish performances, Paul would simply fade out of relevance in the public eye, and the limelight would focus more on his controversial and incredibly inappropriate actions and arguably dangerous behavior against others. This fight appears to be no more than another attempt to stay relevant in the public eye.

Tyson is arguably even more of a controversial figure than Paul. In 1992 Tyson was accused of raping an 18-year old beauty pageant queen. While he stated it was consensual, he was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

So the real question is: Why are neither of these figures being called out for their terrible behavior? Is it simply due to the fact that the mere thought of a YouTube vlogger bringing a boxing legend out of retirement is outlandish within itself? Additionally, the fact that Paul defeated Tyson is enough to stir up talk that unfortunately will likely overshadow the two figures’ abhorrent past behavior.

It seems that this fight is simply another one of Paul’s attempts to maintain relevance while also moving the limelight away from his past, and it seems that Tyson has followed suit. So the real question is why are we so willing to turn a blind eye to these past behaviors? Why is the general public so keen to forget these two figures’ past allegations for the sake of the sheer spectacle of a YouTuber defeating a boxing legend? It seems that the general public has fallen for another Jake Paul trick that will help maintain his relevancy and make a few extra bucks in the process.

