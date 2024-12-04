Share:

With Donald Trump recently keeping his presidential transition donors a secret, he continues to push the boundaries of how unpresidential a singular man can be, and he doesn’t give a damn at all.

Regardless of how much of a troglodyte Trump is, the public needs to also focus attention to whom he keeps in his circle. Especially since they hold just as much (if not more) power than Trump has, and many of them also enjoy the luxury of obscurity.

Trump has been keeping the donors involved in funding his transition effort anonymous. This should be no surprise, given the fact that merely associating with Trump can drastically change someone’s public image. It just points to the fact that these financial supporters are aware that supporting someone who promotes hateful ideology and pushes fascist rhetoric is a bad thing.

Regarding anxieties that Trump was keeping donors’ names disclosed due to further foreign interference, one of Trump’s aides assured that Trump hasn’t been receiving money from foreign donors. Regardless of that, it is still incredibly concerning that Trump is running his transition process on secret money, given how dishonest Trump is. Despite all of this however, the American public will continue to enable Trump’s unserious actions until they are too cataclysmic to repair.

A president should be transparent with everything they do. After all, it takes an honest and modest man to lead a country such as the United States. You would think that the American public would’ve learned their lesson and not elect a pathological liar after how disastrous the end of Nixon’s term was, given the fact that Richard couldn’t go 5 minutes without lying as if his life depended on it. You would think that we would’ve learned our lesson after Trump’s first term as well, but here we are.

When taking that into consideration, maybe it’s time that we should reflect on ourselves as Americans, and think about why we keep electing dishonest clowns into office. The sad part is that although Trump is such a blatantly degenerate liar, the left-side of the American public likes to allow other presidents off the hook, when in reality, most presidents have only been transparent when they need to be, and still lie all the time.

The truth about the political comeback for a dishonest wit-less person such as Trump is that American society has never been more selfish. Rather than take a moment to reflect on why the past 8 years have been so horrible, the general American public would rather reelect a man who has been recorded lying on 30,573 occasions during his first term, just because they were able to afford groceries for a few bucks less.

The most insulting aspect about all of this is that Donnie isn’t even a good liar. It’s an insult to the intelligence of non-Trump voters that the rest of America has allowed a rapist who has compared himself to the likes of Abraham Lincoln to return to the White House with a cartoonishly evil vengeance to take out on those who have challenged him in some way or form.

The fact of the matter is that America simply doesn’t care who they elect into the office. As long as the person that they DO elect promises cheaper consumption of processed goods and oil that destroys the environment, they can lie and destroy democracy all they want. They can deploy the military on its own soil all they want. They can enable police to suppress college protests all they want. They can drone strike hospitals all they want. They can start wars with countries that had nothing to do with certain terrorist attacks. The list goes on and on.

We can only hope that after these next four years, America will finally recognize that we need a serious departure from all these awful men that we put into office, even if they promise things we want them to.

