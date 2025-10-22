Share:

Ross Szabo looked back at the students gathered in the Circadian and opened with one question: “Are college students having more situationships or relationships?”

A brief silence filled the room as students reflected on their own experiences before pulling out their phones to vote through a shared link. Moments later, the results appeared on the projector behind Szabo.

The verdict? Situationships – and by a landslide.

Laughter and knowing sighs rippled through the room, a shared acknowledgment of the modern dating scene’s blurred lines.

Modern dating has taken quite a shift, leaving many young people uncomfortable on how to move forward. There’s new pressures of social media dating – having to look appealing online to other people, the false belief of having many “options”, the terrible realization of getting “ghosted” by your favorite option.

What are we doing wrong?

Szabo is a mental health advocate and wellness director at UCLA, who hosted an event on Thursday, October 9, on how to build healthy relationships. Szabo urges us to first look inward before looking forward to a future with someone. There are less relationships now than before. But then again, Szabo reminded us that there are less traditional relationships every generation. Szabo’s presentation aimed to help us learn the importance of understanding ourselves and how to navigate relationships based on that. If you want to have a healthy, long-term relationship of course.

According to Szabo, an imperative part of this process is understanding your self-defining memories which are the core experiences found in our childhood that shape us into who we are as adults. Szabo used Pixar’s movie, Inside Out 2, as a reference.

“The main character touches her core memories, and her self-defining memories often guide her decisions, her reactions, and how she navigates conflict resolution, and all the other aspects of her life, right? All of us [in this room] have self-defining memories, and the memories that we have in our lives are what we do in relationships.”

Creating a roadmap of your life is designed to help identify specific moments that shape who you are today. Key milestones might include a first experience with loss, winning a championship, moving to a new state, getting a first car, or memories shared with siblings. Each student’s roadmap would look different, but together they revealed a commonality. Experiences, both joyful and painful, defined their early years. Szabo explained that much of what we model in our adult lives stems from these experiences. The relationships we witnessed, especially between our parents or caregivers, often serve as blueprints for our own.

Was your parents’ relationship loving or distant? Supportive or strained? How did they handle conflict, and how did you feel most connected to them?

By exploring more moments for reflection, Szabo hopes students begin to develop self-awareness and understand how their past informs the way they build and navigate relationships in the present.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month this October, Mariel Mulet, the Deputy Coordinator of Institutional Justice, encourages students to participate in the school’s mental health events and take advantage of available support. She emphasizes that while relationships can be challenging, students who experience sex-based harassment or misconduct can access confidential resources in Building C221.

“Even if the other person involved in their relationship is not a campus member, we can forward them to resources, like Peace Over Violence and non-profit organizations in the area,” Mulet said.

PCC is committed to bringing more resources and tips like these for students to live a more fulfilling life on campus and beyond. Students who did attend Thursday’s meeting felt very positive towards Szabo’s content and advice.

More young people are welcoming authentic figures and guidance into their lives from outside sources that have more experience in these topics.

“I really enjoyed his transparency about his darker days in his past. It helped really humanize the speaker, and it also helped kind of put in perspective his authority on the subjects,” current PCC student Vincent Price shares.

