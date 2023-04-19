Some 34 years after she was dubbed “The Most Beautiful Animal Alive,” a financially struggling, physically ailing Ava Gardner contracted a journalist to ghostwrite her memoir as the less humiliating alternative to pawning off her old jewels.

So began the working relationship between writer Peter Evans and Gardner. The relationship would span across a year and ultimately culminated with Gardner abruptly withdrawing her permission to publish. This didn’t stop Evans’s estate from posthumously publishing “Ava Gardner: The Secret Conversations,” in 2013. The book was published not as a memoir, but rather as a tale about the relationship itself.

Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern then based the play currently running at the Geffen Playhouse upon this book. It opens in 1988, after Gardner has suffered a stroke that has left her partially paralyzed. Evans, portrayed deftly by Aaron Costa Ganis, initially finds her – well, crazy. And it’s true. Gardner is fickle, forgetful, stubborn, and unpredictable. But also, charming, effervescent, invigorating, and profoundly funny.

Evans is quickly taken in by her. Evans’s unseen agent urges him to get the stories people actually want: the torrid details of her troubled marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra. Especially Sinatra. As Gardner tells her life story, what seems a straightforward two-hander quickly shifts as Ganis transforms from Evans, to Rooney, to Shaw, to Sinatra. Ganis’s performance as each is artful and subtle.

McGovern’s love for the actress is evident in both her writing and her portrayal. On stage, McGovern is resplendent, irresistible. She makes falling in love with Ava Gardner a completely foregone conclusion for Evans and the audience alike. Even? or maybe especially? when she’s crassly squawking, nursing a cigarette, and holding her paralyzed left hand close to her chest she is entrancing.

In the text, McGovern took care to weave in many quotes that are taken directly from interviews published either in Evans’s book or other direct sources, meaning that much of Ava’s story is told in her own words. This perhaps lends to the frustration of having to view her through the eyes of the tedious, pretentious Evans.

It is logical to tell the story this way. In each of her failed marriages? and in her failed working relationship with Evans? McGovern paints Gardner as a woman struggling against the tide of male desire. Evans was hired to help Gardner tell her story. Instead, he attempted to exercise his own agenda, and in “falling,” for Gardner failed to see her as anything other than a means to satisfy his own end.

Ganis plays all of Gardner’s husbands not to demonstrate his ability as an actor, or to save on production costs, but rather to impress the point that all of these men were ultimately interchangeable. Intent on possessing her, obsessed with her beauty, with the way they felt in the brightness of her collateral light. The merit is clear, but still, by the end of the play and the end of her working relationship with Evans, we’re left wanting.

Though at times it feels incomplete, McGovern’s play is worth seeing. It is beautifully acted, at once hilarious, tender, and infuriating. The play runs through March 7th at the Geffen Playhouse. Tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate for students who subscribe to the Geffen’s newsletter on their website.