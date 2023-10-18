Horror films and Halloween go together like masked killers and stupid teenagers. However, the horror genre has become far more diverse over the years, with films such as, “Get Out,” “Hereditary,” and last year’s “Barbarian,” proving how capable horror can be at telling meaningful stories. As great as those films are, they don’t exactly scream “Halloween”. The mood for this time of year should feel more “spooky monster scary, not grandma died scary”, to quote Donald Glover’s Troy Barnes from “Community”. That being said, here’s a list of some of the spookiest flicks that are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

“Trick r’ Treat” (2007)

“Trick r’ Treat” is essentially director Michael Dougherty’s love letter to the holiday. A film plagued by delays, it was eventually released two years after being finished, only to be dumped straight to DVD. Don’t let that discourage you though, as “Trick r’ Treat” is so much more than the studio gave it credit for. The film is a horror anthology, following five different stories all taking place in the same town, on the same Halloween night. Dougherty brings such a mischievous personality and energy to each of these stories, this film is sure to bring back memories of the old tall tales that kept you up at night as a child. The cast is also excellent, with Dylan Baker and Brian Cox chewing up every scene they’re in and the child actors being directed perfectly to match the film’s playful energy. If you’re looking for a fun horror movie to put you in the Halloween mood, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pick than “Trick r’ Treat”.

“The Guest” (2014)

This next film is not quite a horror film, however, its influences are undeniable. If you took “Halloween” (1978), “The Terminator” (1981), and a splash of “Drive” (2011), you’d get “The Guest”. Directed by Adam Wingard, before he sold his soul to Godzilla, “The Guest” is an incredibly entertaining story of a veteran named David, played by Dan Stevens, who visits the grieving family of his recently deceased comrade. Sounds fun right? The film only escalates from here as David’s idiosyncrasies get stranger and stranger until it all explodes in a ridiculous and darkly hilarious third act. Dan Stevens delivers an unforgettable performance as David, giving flashes of half of Ryan Gosling’s characters but with a creepy twist. Taking place around Halloween and with an 80s-esque synth score to boot, this weird, dark throwback is perfect for any Halloween festivity.

Malignant (2021)

Here we go. Malignant is a movie everyone should watch at least once in their life. This movie is something else. Director James Wan is probably one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation, having started three of the most popular and long-running horror franchises in recent memory with “Saw,” “Insidious,” and “The Conjuring,” not to mention his work on the “Fast and Furious” and “Aquaman” films. “Malignant,” in a way, feels like everything his career has been building towards. If you’ve seen the film, I’ll let you decide on whether that’s a good or bad thing. I really don’t want to give away a single detail about the plot of this film. If the trailer gave the impression of a typical, generic, run-of-the-mill jumpscare fest, please do yourself a favor, gather all your friends, grab some drinks (if you’re of age), and put on Malignant. You won’t regret it.

“Evil Dead II” (1987)

There needed to be at least one 80’s horror film on this list and what better choice than Sam Raimi’s horror-comedy masterpiece. While basically serving as a remake of the first “Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II” is essentially what Raimi and his cast and crew initially wanted to make, but couldn’t, due to the far smaller budget and amateur production. While this film has influenced so many horror movies and is one of the originators of the “cabin in the woods” trope, it is so much funnier than it is scary. With some gags feeling straight out of “Looney Tunes”, Bruce Campbell delivers a ridiculously animated performance. A huge chunk of the movie only features Campbell’s Ash Williams and he does not half-ass this role. Not only is his physicality on display impressive, but his line delivery is absolutely spot-on with the tone the movie’s going for. The practical effects are still entertaining and charming if not realistic by today’s standards. Still, there are a lot of extremely impressive animatronics and uses of in-camera effects that would be accomplished in post-production now. Anyway, “Evil Dead II” is great and everyone knows that already, so if you haven’t seen it yet, it should be at the top of your list.

“The Witch” (2016)

Rounding out this list is an actual scary horror movie. To be fair, “scary” is definitely debatable in this case. Veering away from the over-the-top horror, “The Witch” is definitely more “The Exorcist” than it is “Evil Dead.” The story follows a family living in 1600s New England after being excommunicated from their church and forced to live in exile without the resources or people in the community they were once part of. The movie is an exercise in isolation, grief, and crises of faith all told in the incredibly unsettling framework of a family being tormented by forces they don’t quite understand. The film is not nearly as fun as the previous picks on this list, but the atmosphere it provides is absolutely perfect for this time of year. The lighting, sound, and overall production design come together to create the perfect mood for a spooky night of watching movies on Halloween. The cast here all give great performances, with the younger actors actually standing out. Robert Eggers directs this film with a level of craftsmanship, care, and maturity that it’s genuinely hard to believe it was his first feature film. “The Witch” can be quite harrowing at times but it still has a hint of that Halloween spirit in its bones.