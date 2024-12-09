Share:

Albums:

Imaginal Disk – Magdalena Bay

The Florida-originated, Los Angeles-based art pop duo may have already released their magnum opus with their sophomore effort “Imaginal Disk”. The entire tracklist oozes rich and creative melodies that utilize a unique palette of influences such as synth-pop, psychedelia, disco, and even genres that may not be easy to catch by the untrained ear, such as shoegaze and new age. The duo plays with an interesting visual aesthetic that could best be described as a mix of Frutiger Aero and 90s computer simulation visuals that further add onto the strength of the album’s loose conceptual narrative. Some of the highlights include the nuanced and complex production of the opening track “She Looked Like Me!”, the exciting and alluring “Image”, the passion and theatrics of the lead single “Death & Romance”, and the liminal-sounding “That’s My Floor”, to name a few.

Gabriel Novoa

flush – Searows

Released on Nov. 22, “flush” marks the sophomore EP from Portland-based indie-folk artist Searows. Clocking in at just 19 minutes with five tracks, the project wastes no time in building upon themes of growing older, self-doubt, and rejection, commonplace in his previous works, while also showing a willingness to venture into new sonic territories. Track 3, “toothache,” is not only a standout on “flush”, but also in Searows’ entire discography. Marking the first time the singer-songwriter trades his familiar acoustic guitar for a banjo, “toothache” offers a much fuller, more upbeat sound, complete with a simple rhythmic drum beat and an ethereal, reverb-heavy guitar solo. Together, these elements do a remarkable job of masking the devastating nature of the song’s lyrics. The remaining tracks on the EP are equally compelling, featuring the same weeping, angelic falsetto vocals and the melancholic, atmospheric sound that have become his signature since he began releasing music in Sept. 2022. Ideal for the colder months, “flush” is the perfect soundtrack for the rest of fall and winter, or whenever listeners are in the mood for something introspective or somber.

– Joseph Lee

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

‘GNX’ is Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio album and it is my pick for album of the year, despite its late release. The sound of the album feels like home. A collection of L.A. sound and artists brought together to make a West Coast anthem. On songs such as ‘reincarnated’ and ‘tv off’ we hear Kendrick, more specifically on the former of the two, channel icons of the genre both in his cadence and lyricism while adding his unique spin on the track when he speaks to God as a fallen angel. Intimacy persists in the album with the tracks ‘heart pt. 6’ and ‘gloria’ give us a classic Kendrick deep dive into his upbringing with fellow TDE artists, Lamar’s former music label, along with the personification of his writing process in the latter of the two mentioned songs. By far the most popular song on the album though is ‘luther’ featuring SZA, who is also on the track ‘gloria’, where Lamar samples Luther Vandross an R&B legend, and delivers a smooth vibe that just keeps the mind at a floating calm. My favorite track on the album is ‘squabble up’, whose intro was teased on the ‘Not Like Us’ music video. The song samples the oldies classic ‘When I Hear Music’ by Debbie Deb, which I knew would resonate deeply with La Raza in Los Angeles. This was proven right when Lamar himself acknowledged the classic’s significance in the community by inviting Chicano performers to dance in the song’s music video. GNX is sonically rich, layered with sounds familiar to any enjoyer of Hip-Hop, and features a plethora of underrated local artists who add to that raw West Coast sound. Mr. Kendrick Lamar has delivered another classic album that I will be playing on repeat and blasting the car speakers once I get my hands on the CD.

-Jovanni Alvarado

Charm – Clairo

With its soft rock undertones and lovely delicate vocals, Clairo’s latest album certainly “Charm”ed me. While her previous album “Sling” gave listeners a taste of Clairo’s versatility with a shift from bedroom pop to a more folksy indie vibe, “Charm” ventures even further by incorporating a blend of ‘60s and ‘70s folk and jazz sound. The jazz sound is particularly prevalent in my favorite track on the album, “Juna,” which does make me wanna go dancing, which is not something I ever expected from a Clairo song. The song has a fun, playful sound that pairs delightfully with Clairo’s coy, flirty lyrics. “Pier 4,” the closing track on this album, throws listeners another curveball with a ballad-like song that doesn’t quite seem to match the rest of the album at first, but wraps it up perfectly. Overall, Clairo’s dreamy vocals and clever lyricism made “Charm” my undisputed favorite album of 2024.

Monet Ayala

Conglomerate – Lancey Foux, Fimiguerrero, Len

All month I find myself waking up and going to sleep to the same album, Conglomerate, This is a collab album between artists Lancey Foux, Len and Mainly Fimiguerrero as they produce a underground UK style of sound that seems to be revolutionary to the scene as it continues to draw tremendous attention. The album draws resemblance to a Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely style as they piggy back off a style similar to playboi carti, yet are able to add their own flair to create a unique and intriguing ambiance( feel). Now I will state that if you are looking for clever lyricism and something that makes you think, or if you are trying to bring yourself to a calm vibe, this is not the album to listen to. On the other hand, if you are a person who really enjoys the beat for a song or the tempo and energy delivered on a track, then I promise you the album is worth a listen. As I only find 1 or two songs from the album that I can’t enjoy, but with Songs such as Excuse my French, How High, Ankle Lock and Angles I find myself reloading them right as they are about to end.

Joseph Jaramillo

Brat – Charli XCX

She received a TikTok dance, her own version of a roblox game that has been played over 2.7 billion times, a color along with a font that is now recognizable as her brand, and was even used in a political campaign in hopes to get young voters to the polls back in November. Charli XCX has been playing in this industry for far too long, but this past year received the recognition from the masses as not only a pop star but a pop culture icon. Brat is really a coming of age album disguised as a “party” album. Throughout the album Charli sings about her own worries for what her future may look like as well as personal relationship with her parents. Songs like “I think about it all the time” dive into her thoughts about her music career and motherhood. This showcases her very personal qualms but is then immediately followed by upbeat “365” which is a song about clubbing and doing cocaine. This line of thinking perfectly encapsulates what being a brat is– stubborn.

Mikaela Perez

Movies:

Dune: Part two

Streaming: Max

I held off interacting with any of the Dune franchise until this year when my boyfriend insisted I watch the second film in theaters with him. I groaned at the idea of sitting through a two and a half hour movie but begrudgingly turned on Max to watch the “Dune” (2021) to prepare. I know I’m extremely late to the party – but wow, Frank Herbet’s world of Dune is the world building I longed for as a child of Star Wars movies. After decades of failed attempts to adapt this material successfully for the screen, director Denis Villeneuve figured out how to tell this story visually instead of blatantly explaining to the audience in boring sci-fi dialogue. “Dune: Part two” is all pay off from sitting through the exposition of this first film. There is more sandworm, more conflict, and more Zendaya. I watched part two as I was laying in a recliner in the IPIC theater with a prosciutto fig pizza and a dirty martini in hand and could not recommend this exact experience enough.

Laura Dux

A Real Pain

Still in theaters

In Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain,” Kieran Culkin once again shows off his ability to completely shatter your heart. This film follows the journey of two cousins traveling across Poland together as part of a Holocaust tour to honor their recently deceased grandmother. Culkin charms both the audience and the characters in the film with his ability to wear his heart on his sleeve and his lack of care for social norms, leaving his cousin, played by Eisenberg, to be ignored. Culkin’s character feels things incredibly deeply, and this either inspires or unsettles the characters around him throughout the film. Meanwhile, Eisenberg’s character grapples with living in his charismatic cousin’s shadow. I think this film does a great job of depicting envy between these brother-like characters. Eisenberg longs to be loved as widely as his cousin and resents him for constantly overshadowing him while Culkin craves the kind of intimate connections that Eisenberg has with his wife and child, as he is essentially doomed to wander after their grandmother dies. The film ends with back to back shots of Eisenberg returning home and being warmly embraced by his wife and child while Culkin is by himself at the airport, observing the people around him. Kieran Culkin is almost delightfully tragic (I really don’t know how else to describe it) and magnetic in this equally funny and painful film, and he and Eisenberg play off each other wonderfully.

Monet Ayala

Alien: Romulus

Streaming: Hulu

Being a fan of the Alien franchise is stressful. The only movies everyone agrees on are the first two, followed by a few decades of films that are at best, divisive, and often simply bad. After being included in the sale of the 20th Century Fox studio library, the franchise was in the dubious hands of Disney, and the promise of a big-budget Disney-funded reboot is a mixed blessing. Fortunately, director Fede Álvarez understood his assignment. “Romulus” draws heavily on the original 1979 film with its mood and atmosphere, slowly incorporating elements from later films while always returning to the themes of the first. The titular space station becomes a grotesque haunted house, and Álvarez smartly makes use of the futuristic setting to explore how the tension of zero gravity can revitalize the franchise’s standard scares. From the moment the film was announced, I have been praying, “please be good.”

It is.

Fern Rojas

Challengers

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Energetic, sweaty, and hot. I saw Challengers three times in theaters because it was THAT good. Challengers was such a fun watch with such smart writing. On every rewatch I caught something I didn’t catch the first time. The movie is not only entertaining to watch but is also visually entertaining. The colors are so vibrant and the scene where the audience is watching the point of view of the tennis ball being hit back in fourth on the court is brilliant. The score was done by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and it perfectly matched the movie. You can hear the tension and energy throughout the movie. Performances by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist were amazing and truly had me rooting for both even though both characters had their flaws.

Mikaela Perez

Deadpool and Wolverine

Streaming: Disney+This summer theaters were swarmed with everyone wanting to get a ticket to the highly anticipated film. Everything about the film was hype from rumors for which actors from the 90s – 2000s would reprise their roles, set photos showcasing cameos and objects from films over a decade ago, to the hilarious marketing that only Deadpool could pull off. And walking into that theater seeing everyone clapping and cheering when Deadpool was dancing to bye bye bye by Nsync to when legacy characters returned getting their time to shine or redemption in Channing Tatum’s case was an unforgettable theater experience. Hugh Jackman even after all these years still goes to show why even in reboots studios still go to him to reprise his role as Wolverine delivering his lines with such passion like he’s so happy to be back in the role years later. Same with Ryan Reynolds who held out hope when multiple previous comic films Fox wanted to make getting axed off by Disney’s acquisition of the studio. It was a theater experience one had to be there for and will for sure go down as one of the best hyped films of 2024.

Chris Galicia

Television:

Franklin

Streaming: Apple TV+

In this miniseries adapted from Stacy Schiff’s 2005 book, “A Great Improvisation,” Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin during his nine-year stay in France, attempting to gain the nation’s support for American independence. This series paints Franklin as less of a paunchy, endearing folk hero and more of an Enlightenment-Era silver fox, often finding himself in the company of beautiful female aristocrats. Noah Jupe portrays his teenage grandson Temple, who takes interest in both diplomatic work and the spontaneous, decadent lifestyle of the young Frenchmen he befriends. Added into the mix are Madame Brillon and her daughter Cunégonde, (Ludivine Sagnier and Lily Dupont, respectively) who gravitate towards the Franklins. Talented musician Madame Brillon, aware that her husband is unfaithful to her, turns to Franklin with hope, seeing him as a trustworthy friend, although Benjamin has more than friendship on his mind. Temple and Cunégonde, a potential couple, flirtatiously navigate the dynamics of their circumstances.

Douglas makes a quietly brilliant Benjamin Franklin, with a lighthearted yet insightful personality, casually dropping wisdom in his conversations as though he were a 1700’s Jerry Springer. “When you marry, do so for your advantage, anything else is a prescription for regret,” he tells Temple. Jupe proves himself to be a fearless Temple Franklin, who boldly strikes out on his own and learns from his misadventures.

Not only does the story stand out for its retelling of Franklin’s time in France, but also for its ornate costumes and sets, as well as the marvelously gigantic powdered wigs. The suspenseful, sultry world filled with spies, suspicion, and seduction, plus the mystifyingly creative intro credits, will leave you beyond informed about our most fascinating Founding Father.

-Elizabeth Bouza

Cross

Streaming: Amazon Prime

As a crime series and psychology enthusiast, “Cross,” James Patterson’s book to TV adaptation, enthralled me from its trailer to its last episode. The series takes a spin on the usual detective and police consultant trope, seen in popular shows like “The Mentalist” or “Castle,” by making its main character Alex Cross both a detective and licensed psychologist. For each case, Cross uses his niche expertise to understand the minds of all, from the average Joe to the most psychotic criminal. Reeling from the murder of his wife, Cross struggles to find her killer and grief prevents him from being the father his kids need, issues fleshed out throughout the series. Although brought to TV before, this adaptation is elevated by its rich integration of Black culture, experiences, and voices, achieved through mainly Black characters, cast, and crew. This includes canonically Black male lead Cross and his best friend/fellow detective John Sampson, who navigate what it is to be Black in law enforcement while dealing with historically Black personal and professional issues. Watching the series with my sister, we seldom see Black representation in media, especially positive portrayals, making “Cross” both a breath of fresh air and a needed love letter to the culture for us by us. With season 2 already confirmed, this great psychological thriller is worth the watch.

Zaynab Tall

The Penguin

Streaming Service: Max

A counterpart to Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman,” miniseries “The Penguin” transforms a character who is mostly brushed off as a joke in the film into arguably one of the most terrifying, irredeemable villains in a live-action comic book adaptation. In spite of a review I wrote on the pilot episode, the show does an excellent job of showing how despite his humble beginnings, Oswald Cobb is by no means a sympathetic underdog. Instead, he is a deluded, sadistic psychopath who is willing to betray or murder literally anyone if he thinks it will help him achieve his goal of ruling Gotham. To further his portrayal as a genuinely awful human being, the show introduces Sofia Falcone, daughter of the recently deceased mob boss Carmine Falcone. Initially, Sofia is introduced as someone who was recently released from Arkham State Hospital for a string of murders she was accused of committing, earning her the moniker “Hangman.” She comes across as a deranged killer who is just as vicious as her father, but is eventually revealed to have been betrayed by Cobb, who was once her driver, and used as a scapegoat for her father’s crimes. The chemistry between Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti as Oswald and Sofia respectively is truly electric, and their onscreen dynamic is one of the many things that made me look forward to watching the new episode every week. As one of them rises to power, the other falls, until Cobb gets the upper hand and condemns Sofia to a fate that is, for her, worse than death; she is sent straight back to Arkham. The show ends with Oswald in his top floor penthouse, fully decked out in his Penguin suit dancing with a woman who is dressed creepily like his mother, then pans to the Gotham skyline with the bat signal shining bright in the sky. This was easily the coolest possible way to end the show, and after that finale, I personally can’t wait to watch Pattinson’s Batman beat the living hell out of Oswald Cobb in “The Batman Part II.”

Monet Ayala

Fallout

Streaming: Amazon Prime

Expectations were high for video game tv series adaptations after the huge success of HBO’s Last of Us reached critical acclaim last year. Lucky, Amazon’s “Fallout” successfully delivers to both fans of the original source material and those that are experiencing the world for the first time. It’s post apocalyptic, it’s weird (in a fun comedic way), and has new characters to successfully take you into the world but Walton Goggins’ performance of the “Ghoul” steals the show. Previous courier staff writer, Kelly Ly wrote a full review that you can read here.

Video Games:

Tekken 8

Available: Playstation 5, Xbox, Steam, Windows

The latest entry in Bandai Namco’s genre-defining 3D fighter released in January, staking an early claim on fighting game of the year—Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat had their latest entries in summer 2023, and we’re probably another year or so away from another Guilty Gear. And for most of the year, I really resisted getting into Tekken 8. I was satisfied with Tekken 7, I told myself. Bandai Namco is a big corporation following many policies I dislike, and I would rather spend my time supporting indie fighters like the excellent Rivals of Aether II. (In fact, if you only buy one video game after reading this article, ignore everything I’m about to say about Tekken 8 and buy Rivals 2 instead.)

But once I actually played Tekken 8, I had to be honest with myself: I was hooked. Tekken 8’s battle system is the most addicting, satisfying gameplay I’ve found in the space since BlazBlue ten years ago. I sank dozens of hours into Tekken 8’s ranked ladder, and as the semester got busy it was the only video game I managed to keep playing. I would steal 15 minutes of matches in between class assignments. I would warm up in the game’s training mode while editing Courier articles and waiting for revisions from the writers. I hear the game’s sound effects in my sleep.

Even so, I feel conflicted recommending the game. A major franchise from a big corporate publisher, Tekken 8 is saddled with horrible anti-consumer monetization practices even worse than the ones that threatened to ruin Tekken 7. But fighting games thrive in community, and Tekken 8 has become the most popular fighting game at PCC. As a member of The Game Club here at the college, Tekken 8 is the one fighting game we had most in common, and it was chosen as the first game in a tournament series that we’re building on for next semester. For the record, in the club’s 10-person round robin tournament last month, I beat four people and lost to five others, sealing my position as PCC’s most middling, most average Tekken player.

Fern Rojas

Balatro

Mobile (Android, IOS), Windows, Xbox (One, Series X/S), PlayStation (4/5), Nintendo Switch

I’m a social person who plays the usual popular games that are enjoyable with friends. However, earlier in the year, I took a play ‘not from my playbook’ and decided to pay $15 for a small indie game I saw a streamer play. Balatro has overtaken every other game I have played this year in terms of both entertainment and gameplay hours. Forget everything you know about poker. Balatro reinvents the game with a bold, rogue-like twist. It’s a take on solitaire created by LocalThunk that throws any and every imaginable twist on the game of poker. Your journey through playing standard Texas hold-em hands to beat “blinds”, or an accumulative numerical goal, that progressively gets larger and more difficult is a fun one. In Balatro you can purchase “Jokers” , each one a different rarity and each one provides its own unique power-up or run-altering effect. Like in poker, each hand has a different value based on its rarity such as a four-of-a-kind trumping a full house. A banana that perishes and when resurrected returns to its strongest form is somehow a game-winning Joker in the game. Its addictive nature comes at you fast because as soon as that “game over” screen pops up you recognize that the one joker you picked up isn’t good or you should have upgraded the deck differently. It’s all made to make you recognize that little mistakes and small adjustments can take you the distance. When indie developer LocalThunk announced that the development of a port to mobile phones was in progress I realized that my production was bound to drop no matter where I was. With nearly 500 hours already accumulated across three devices I have yet to complete the game now you can chalk it up to me being bad, but I truly think in my heart of hearts that no other game released this year implores you to be as adventurous and creative with your decision making as Balatro has for me all year.

-Jovanni Alvarado

