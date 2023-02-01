Fashion: From different patterns to brand new aesthetics, the future of fashion as predicted by the Courier

Prediction: Pattern Pandemonium

Description: For a while gen Z has been delving into experimental fashion fusions. Much of the trends have been upcycled from prior generations and reworked into their own versions of what’s already been done. What will set this generation apart from the rest is the complete disregard for pairing patterns with like patterns. Outfits will scream for attention, not for the skin that’s being exposed but for the adornment of eccentric textile combos. A splash of flair isn’t enough, the entire outfit will make the statement. Color and patterns are in and mismatching will thrive.

Erin Kroncke

Prediction: The rise of a mermaid aesthetic, taking the place of the coquette aesthetic

Description: The coquette aesthetic has been a hyper-feminine, light pink, angelic look that often implements lots of bows and soft touches that’s been a staple of 2022. On the rise is a mermaid-core aesthetic, which is similarly made up of lighter colors, but also implements iridescent shades, shell jewelry, pearls, gold jewelry, and hints of red and purple. Long skirts are in, along with dainty heels, long flowy sleeves, and mesh tote bags.

Lune Bush

Prediction: Capsule Wardrobes

Description: Microtrends have been surging since 2020, which has produced overconsumption, fads dying out quickly, and donations to second hand stores through the roof. Thrift stores are full of fast fashion brands like Shein, Fashion Nova, and Cider. In 2023, capsule wardrobes will be on the rise, which includes slow fashion and the development of one’s own personal style. This will include versatile staples that can be styled in many different ways, and basic colors such as earth tones, blacks, and whites that will be paired with statement pieces. Jewelry will be either all silver or all gold, based on each individual’s personal preference. Each closet will look different based on the individual, as microtrends will die off, and leave way for the development of a personal style.

Lune Bush

Politics: Between endless wars and leaked documents, the future of politics as predicted by the Courier

Prediction: Politicians will continue to let gun violence soar to new records.

Description: At the expense of many Americans, no new legislation will be made to protect citizens against the weaponry in the hands of other civilians who intend to use them for harm. America is known for its guns and the violence connected to them. Republicans are too scared to lose their gun toting voting base, to side with the Democrats for what should be a bipartisan issue. Even California’s gun laws pale in comparison to most first world countries with very little gun violence. Why? Because civilians don’t have guns and in a lot of cases neither do the police.

Erin Kroncke & Seamus

Prediction: The war in Ukraine will continue on with no end in sight.

Description: As the war in Ukraine drones on, people will continue to suffer as Russia and the United States fight an endless proxy war. The United States like a lot of its foreign policy actions will be one of ‘no exit strategy’ and continued bloodshed at the expense of another nation. The United States will continue to fund this bloodshed and territorial defense throughout 2023, but the munitions the U.S. sends over will continue to be bigger and more destructive. And society as a whole believes fully in the notion of Ukraine’s self defense without realizing that the true consequences could be so much greater. This will subsist until Russia decides that one of Ukraine’s gifted weapons from the states constitutes direct U.S. involvement. The conflict has a chance in 2023 as NATO and the United States provide bigger and bigger military contributions of the possibility that it could boil over beyond a stray missile into something much more catastrophic – i.e. our last and third world war.

Seamus Bozeman

Prediction: Confidential, what’s that?

Description: As a society we have been actively giving up our privacy in its many forms, social media, photos, as well as inadvertently logging our oddest interests in our google searches. Has our resignation to relinquish our own personal privacy led us to regard the spread of the United States most confidential papers as no biggie? Yes. We often demand this transparency that we do nothing with once it’s given. The classified documents that are spread across this hypocritical land, will burn in the minds of a few but the interest will fizzle into embers of past outrage.

Erin Kroncke

Pop Culture: A series of prediction of gaming, film, and more by the Courier

Prediction: Gaming consoles will lose popularity and people will start turning more to gaming PCs, or adding them to their console collection.

Description: This past year alone more and more people have bought PCs or even traded their consoles for one. People have realized that PCs offer a greater variety of both games and overall usage. Especially with the ability to completely build and decorate your PC however you like, they will become the main gaming outlet.

Emily Velasquez

Prediction: Barbie will become the next Minions Rise of Gru

Description: There’s a lot of excitement and fans for the upcoming Barbie movie. More notably from an audience that may not be the targeted audience for this film. Which is similar to what happened during the release of the recent Minions movie. It will become a trend for people to dress up in formal attire (or even in pink) to watch Barbie. It could even be a possibility that from this Barbie hype it will beat Oppenheimer that day.

Dante Estrada

Prediction: Microsoft’s buyout of Activision Blizzard will go through.

Description: Over the past year, Microsoft has been fighting an incredible legal battle against not just the FTC, but also European business regulators as well. The cause? Their potential $68.7 billion dollar buyout of Activision Blizzard King features franchises like “Call of Duty”, “Overwatch”, and “Candy Crush”. The only major competitor fighting them from closing the deal is Sony, whose fears of losing “Call of Duty” reached the FTC and European Regulators. These regulators fear Microsoft gaining a monopoly over the gaming industry after their previous purchase of Bethesda Software but Microsoft has assured just about everyone that “Call of Duty”, which is one of the largest gaming franchises in the world, is set to stay multi-platform. Microsoft is set to go to trial and defend its case against the FTC later this year and with everyone but Sony on their side, they’re poised to come out on top.

Samuel Valencia

Music: Album drops and Grammy winners, these are the predictions for the future of Music by the Courier

Prediction: Frank Ocean will drop a new album this year

Description: With Frank Ocean headlining Coachella and rumors of him reconsidering dropping albums, there’s no better time for him to make a return. He was originally set to perform at Coachella back in 2020, which would’ve been his first performance ahead of a planned US tour. But COVID decided to change that, canceling any plans for a tour. Now after 7 years of fans waiting for a new album, it’s only a matter of time before Frank comes out of the shadows.

David Sosa

Prediction: Beyonce will win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys

Description: While the Grammys lose less and less prominence by musicians and listeners alike, the competition this year isn’t exactly a close call. Unlike other award shows, the Grammys are much more unpredictable when it comes to their picks for Album of the Year since the voting body is considerably smaller than most. But, out of the nominees this year, Beyonce seems to be the contender with the best odds in her favor. Not only was Renaissance liked by critics and fans, but it also feels like a safe pick the Grammys would go for considering other nominees include Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and ABBA (for some reason). Admittedly, Adele and Harry Styles feel possible too, but their albums don’t have nearly the amount of passion that the BeyHive shows for everything Beyonce does.

David Sosa

Prediction: Bad Bunny threw a fan’s phone in the water in January claiming that the fan was not respecting him as a human, instead treating him like an object to be filmed. The artist will have a breakdown from constantly being bombarded by fans and not having privacy to enjoy the world in a way that does not feel like a cage. Bad Bunny writes the saddest reggaeton song of all time, and creates the sub genre Emoton, a mix of emo and reggaeton.

Michael Leyva

Wellness: How will people take care of themselves in the future, here’s how, courtesy of the Courier

Prediction: Vagus nerve healing exercises such as vagus nerve stimulation will become popular in the mainstream.

Description: Vagus is Latin for ‘wandering’—the long vagus nerve extends throughout the human body and is an essential part of the parasympathetic nervous system. This nerve is responsible for calming organs after stress responses like “fight-or-flight” and helps regulate the immune system. I feel that vagus nerve healing will become popularized as a modality of healing one’s mind and body, in a world of pandemics and epidemics. Around the world, after living through the collective trauma of COVID (and so much more), people may now begin to enter a period of processing where they can begin healing from difficult experiences they’ve faced. Vagus nerve stimulation that can result in nervous system recovery stems from humming (the vagus nerve feels the vibrations from the vocal cords) to conscious breathing, to singing in the shower—and even friendship can work to help this nerve thrive.

Casey Redd

Prediction: Incense and essential oils will be the new hype for cleansing spaces, taking the place of white sage, which is a closed practice.

Description: Cleansing spaces with smudging has been prominent lately, which usually is done by burning a bundle of herbs– usually white sage. Incense and diffusing essential oils will take the place of smudging, as it isn’t a closed practice, and can be used by anyone. White sage, by contrast, is deeply important to indigenous communities and using it to smudge is cultural appropriation, as it’s a closed practice. When looking to cleanse and purify the air, and thereby reset the energy of a room, incense and essential oils will be used instead.