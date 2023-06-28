We made it, friends! Summer is finally here and the sun has been shining extra bright over Los Angeles. To celebrate, I rang in the first weekend of the season the right way, at Day Trip Festival.

Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival returned to Long Beach, CA right at The Queen Mary’s waterfront on June 24-45, showcasing some of EDM’s hottest house music artists as well as rising house artists. Despite Day Trip selling out of tickets all year long, this highly anticipated festival strictly gathered house music lovers from all parts of sunny California with one message in mind: “House Music All Day Long!”

In this music festival review, we’ll look closer at the core components of the event and how well organizers executed logistics to ensure everyone had an unforgettable experience.

First, let’s talk about the venue and accessibility. Located side by side with the retired steamship The Queen Mary, tying this historical landmark into a modern atmosphere was unarguably one of the most unique experiences I’ve had at a festival. Day Trip even offers hotel packages to stay aboard the ship along with your general admission ticket, making it super convenient to walk off the ship and right into the music festival. As for accessibility, there were clear guidelines for rideshare drop off and pick up areas as well as shuttle access despite not having a parking area at the site. There were several visible ADA entrances to the venue along with signage locating water stations, food vendors, bathrooms, and first-aid tents.

The most exciting part of a festival is undoubtedly the artist lineup and production. This year’s Day Trip lineup was absolutely stacked with house music icons. Featuring names like Dom Dolla, James Hype, SIDEPIECE, and J.Worra, this lineup delivered exactly what the Day Trip family asked for, including different styles of house music. There were two main stages at the festival located at each end of the venue, titled High Tide and Deep End. The mini stage at the center of the event, titled Shoreline, allowed upcoming artists to share their talents and it certainly brought the best vibes and felt more intimate with much more dancing room than the larger stages.

When it comes to production, Day Trip never disappoints. The main stage captured a true summer feel with massive disco balls hanging from the ceiling and tropical greenery engulfing the entire stage and draping down to the audience. With the scenic waterfront view, I felt like I was on a house music island! Although there were no large scale on-screen visuals during performances, it did not take away from the live sets since the music successfully carried everyone through the night.

Security and safety are the most crucial aspects of music festival success. Following the tragedy that occurred at Beyond Wonderland At the Gorge music festival, people were eager to see how Insomniac would be increasing safety measures at Day Trip. I am incredibly relieved to say that there were obvious heightened security levels with police officers and security guards standing on almost every corner inside and outside of the festival grounds. There were several officers seen walking around the stages, and even bathrooms and food seating areas. There was also clear indication of all the nearest exit ways and they weren’t too crowded.

Safety comes first, and Day Trip made sure that everyone got the message. Although Day Trip is a much smaller festival compared to other Insomniac events, Ground Control had an incredibly strong presence within the crowds to enforce harm reduction. At larger events it can be hard to locate Ground Control, but at this event they were easy to spot and flag down in case anyone needed assistance with an emergency including substance related situations. Conveniently, there was a massive first-aid tent with air conditioning and on-site paramedics for anyone who needed immediate medical attention.

Following Insomniac’s partnership with End Overdose, Day Trip featured an End Overdose pop-up tent which offered overdose training certifications as well as free harm reduction supplies and any useful information for those wanting to learn more about making a difference in rave culture. I’m thrilled to say these tents can be found at every Insomniac event for anyone looking to educate themselves.

At Day Trip, it’s all about the vibes! So of course, this crowd showed up with the highest energy as expected. The dancing did not stop even for a second, and there were smiles all around. I saw amazing creative outfits and people were not shy to compliment each other. Left and right groups offered each other water and chewing gum, shared their fans in the heat, and even traded cute bracelets. Taking part in this kindness reminded me of what raving culture is all about and reassured me that PLUR is still alive. Thanks Day Trip fam! The only downfall was how crowded the mainstage became on Sunday, as it was nearly impossible to exit the crowd and not many people were letting others pass. Pushing and shoving is never fun.

Overall, Day Trip passed the vibe check and served as a great way to ring in summer in sun-kissed fun. The anticipation for next year has already begun! If you didn’t make it to the festival, Day Trip hosts house music on Sundays all summer long right here in Los Angeles, and has an insane schedule that you can’t miss.

For tickets and scheduling on Night Trip and Day Trip summer Sundays, click here for more information and start making those summer plans!