Spider-Man is a worldwide cultural phenomenon like no other, from his signature costume to his quips and jokes. Every generation is familiar with at least some iteration of the web slinger. If you didn’t see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland as their own respective Spider-Man on the big screen, now’s your chance! Columbia Pictures is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a redistribution of all 8 live action Spider-Man movies.

What’s not to love about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? The character takes over the world every time a new piece of media is made, it’s ludicrous. No matter who you are, we all grew up either reading the comics, watching the animated series, playing the video games, or watching it all come to life in the live action versions. The character has clearly had lots of exposure in all varieties of media and every piece is unique in its own way. Despite comics losing popularity, or superhero fatigue, Spider-Man manages to stand out more than the rest and stay relevant.

“I would say that my favorite piece of Spider-Man media would have to be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that movie is really good,” student Isaac Magpantay said. “I like the art style, and the intro too!”

The long standing debate about who is the best live action Spider-Man definitely helps to keep the attention of fans as well. Whether your favorite may be the classic Maguire, the charming Garfield, or newcomer Holland, everyone has an opinion on the matter.

“Tobey Maguire is my favorite Spider-Man for the live action movies, I think that is because those were the first Spider-Man movies that I watched as I was growing up,” PCC student Nikki O said. “I will say Tom Holland does represent a teenage Spider-Man the best because he’s closer to Peter’s age. I like Tobey Maguire the most, but Tom Holland has a more accurate portrayal.”

Stan Lee created Spider-Man in an effort to appeal to teenagers and young adults in 1962. The character became instantly beloved and is even considered to be a revolutionary icon. Peter Parker has always been incredibly popular amongst college students. Perhaps it’s because he’s more relatable than overpowered alien Superman, or billionaires Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne. Parker is just like us in the sense that he struggles with keeping up with school and work, he struggles to pay rent and has to live with Aunt May, and he loves cheap city street food.

“Spider-Man has been the catalyst that has incited interest in superheroes and comics,” student Aaron Rosales said. “I think that is since we are all familiar with the feeling of being different and having expectations and responsibilities that weigh upon us. We can see ourselves in his journey to do his best in the face of adversity.”

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Maguire-led trilogy is hitting theaters with Spider-Man on Apr. 15., then Spider-Man 2 starting Apr. 22, and Spider-Man 3 on Apr. 29. The Amazing Spider-Man starring Garfield will be in theaters May 6., and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on May 13. Finally, Holland’s trilogy will kick off with Spider-Man: Homecoming on May 20, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on May 27. The Spidey extravaganza will culminate with the blockbuster hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring all three actors from past and present on Jun. 3. As of now, there are no known re-release plans for the Spiderverse films with Miles Morales as the main Spider-Man. Swing by your nearest theater to catch your favorite Spidey in action!

