Required reading dredges up dark thoughts of stress-induced headaches, avoidable all-nighters, and hard-earned grades for PCC students, but leisure reading is something different entirely.

Extracurricular reading is an aspiration, a fantasy in which homework, jobs, and every other thing that fills up Google Calendars doesn’t exist, in which anticipated books don’t have to be things that will be finished when “someday” comes, and yet some students are still trying to make it a reality.

One of these students is Bridget Perez, a third-year child development major, who is trying to continue her slow but sure consumption of books for fun during the school year.

As Perez crawls through ‘Twilight’ by Stephenie Meyer and ‘Long Live the Pumpkin Queen’ by Shea Ernshaw, she struggles due to only being able to dedicate an hour or less to her extracurricular reading per week.

“I can picture everything in my head so I just want to keep going,” Perez says. “But I’m busy with homework a lot so I don’t have as much time to read.”

This homework includes an average 4 plus hours of required reading for her history and child development classes per week. This workload doesn’t even allow her to think about her anticipated reads like the seven-book-long ‘Harry Potter’ series.

As for other students that want to read like Perez, they turn to adaptations like audiobooks, as in the case of freshman accounting major Jacob Williams.

“I prefer audiobooks if I don’t have time—that’s the main issue,” Williams explains. “I do some weird engineering projects on the side so I listen to them while working.”

Williams is currently trudging through a 39-hour audiobook of ‘The Brothers Karamazov’ by Fyodor Dostoevsky, but his backlog is a mountain of historical and philosophical texts recommended by his fellow Boy Scout troop members, namely Albert Camus’ 1942 essay ‘The Myth of Sisyphus’.

Meanwhile, there exists other students like Kevin Chu, a finance major and on-again, off-again PCC attendee, who has a different approach to extracurricular reading than Perez and Williams.

Chu naturally takes to reading articles about stocks, the Dow, and everything financial for both his major and his own interest and has an unique backlog that consists of a 20-book long, cousin-curated list of financial texts that seemingly grows before he can even read a page. Although Chu doesn’t see this list as a stressor, but rather something that he doesn’t need to control.

“It’s not productive to feel like you need to catch up all the time,” Chu explains. “So you kind of have to try to go at your own pace and do what you can.”

Chu’s state of mind comes in direct opposition to the mindset of PCC students who are already stressed as is, but further speaks to the demographic within them who try desperately to leisure read, reminding them of what it should be—leisure.





