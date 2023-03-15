Despite being far and away from the sleepy California town of Woodsboro, the Ghostface killer is back in action in “Scream VI”, and this time, he isn’t playing around.

To put it simply, this movie kicks ass. It has something for everyone from the die-hard “Scream” fans to the people just trying to see a sweet horror flick. From the character work to the setting and the kills, everything is put together masterfully.

This film picks up, timely, a year after the events of last year’s “Scream”, in which the Carpenter family storyline is continued by Melissa Berrera and Jenna Ortega as Sam and Tara Carpenter as they pack their bags and move to the big apple. Some returners like Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mandy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), the niece and nephew of the original’s doomsayer Randy Meeks, accompany them to their new college as well.

But these returners aren’t the only characters to focus on, it wouldn’t be one of these films without a large ensemble cast to truly round out the suspect list. With brand new characters in the form of Quinn (Liana Liberato), Anika (Devyn Nekoda), and Ethan (Jack Champion), who are essentially replacement friends for all the ones that died in the previous film. On top of that, Courtney Cox returns as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby, a survivor from 2011’s “Scream 4”.

Unfortunately, this installment is missing its lead actor Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. While her reasons for walking away from the project are 100% valid, she’s been the star of this franchise since its inception in ‘96, so her being lowballed by the studio is ridiculous. And in turn, the excuse for her character’s absence is just as weak. She’s given one quick reference that leaves her living her “happy ever after” which is completely underwhelming and unsatisfying.

One thing that this franchise is known for is its iconic opening kill(s). From the original that saw Drew Barrymore killed to meta movie-in-movie-in-movie commentary, these scenes immediately set the tone for the picture that follows. And the best part of this one? It completely subverts the expectation that precedes it and puts its best foot forward. Without giving away the scene, a bait-and-switch is played that then works to tie it back into the main plot, giving quick additions to a kill count, but also keeping in line with the film’s story.

And on that topic, the kills. This film is made for the gore-hounds of the genre. Each kill has fantastic effects that really highlight the brutality of this new killer. His mask is cracked from age, and Roger L. Jackson’s vocal performance is much more terrifying and mean-spirited. I’d also be lying if I said that even someone as stone-cold as myself didn’t jump a few times during some scenes because of the scariness of the physical performance of Ghostface.

Adding to that, this film does an incredible job of building tension. Two specific scenes jump out immediately, the first takes place closer to the middle and features a few of the characters trying to cross a ladder over an alleyway to get into a neighbor’s apartment. Ghostface is in the room and both violently and menacingly stabs his knife into the window seal as he begins shaking the ladder, leading to the death of one of the main characters.

The other scene, which was featured in all of the trailers for the film, takes place on the iconic New York subway. As the characters travel through the underground system, they are separated. Both of these train cars are filled to the brim with red herrings, random civilians in black hoodies, and Ghostface masks to keep the viewer on the edge of their seats.

It also includes a gazillion references to the horror genre as a whole. From the Grady Twins from “The Shining” to “Hellraisers” Pinhead. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett even threw in a reference to their previous work “Ready or Not” in the form of the iconic Rambo-styled wedding dress that star Samara Weaving wore. There are tons of cheeky easter eggs in the entire film that is such a joy to see as a hardcore fan of the genre.

An equally as important thing in these movies is the lessons and the state of the genre that they like to pass on to the viewer. While we’ve had everything from the rules to make a great sequel to how to make a “requel” when your franchise starts to drop off, we’ve come to the point of how to make a good franchise.

One of the best aspects of the film isn’t just the chemistry between the entire cast, but between Barrera and Ortega specifically. They play up the PTSD-survivor cliche perfectly. While Tara is ready to move on and forget about the previous film’s events, Sam is taking it way harder. She’s afraid of becoming just like her father, Billy Loomis. This fear drives her to become over-protective of Tara and this dynamic is executed perfectly. Their sisterly bond, despite being strained, is just as strong and resilient as in the last film.

If there was anything to draw complaints, the third act and with it, its reveal does seem a little campy. Almost like it was meant to parody silly “Scooby-Doo” reveals. And besides that, while it isn’t as safe as “Scream” (2022), it does keep some characters alive who definitely could’ve died and it would’ve added to the stakes.

“Scream VI” is a near-perfect film, it takes everything that was good about the series before it, throws it in the blender, and hits mix. For any fan of “Scream”, hell any fan of horror in general, this film is a must-see and a wonderful addition to the series.