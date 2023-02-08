With Valentine’s Day coming up, avoiding anything love-related has become quite challenging. From advertisements to window displays, love is in the air, and what better way to enjoy it than by embracing the holiday while watching romantic Korean dramas.

Romantic comedies are just right for those seeking a light-hearted time filled with the cheekiness of a new relationship. Business Proposal, a drama released last year, focuses on food researcher, Shin Ha-ri, as she keeps a job-threatening secret from her boss, the company’s CEO, Kang Tae-moo. What starts as a simple favor for her best friend, Jin Young-Seo, turns into her worst nightmare. While posing as her best friend on a blind date, Ha-ri finds herself on a date with her boss. Now, she must keep both her identities a secret from those around her and especially Mr. Kang.

This comedy-packed drama is ready to be of service to those seeking an easy binge this Valentine’s Day. With the quirkiness of Ha-ri and the not so seriousness of CEO Kang Tae-moo viewers are bound to have a few laughs as well as a few butterflies fluttering around.

Speaking of double identity, True Beauty is another drama that forces main character, Lim Joo-kyung, to keep her past self a secret from her new high school. This drama follows student Joo-kyung as she tries to maintain her newfound popularity at a new school while being caught in a love triangle. As the two main leads and former best friends, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun secretly battle to gain her attention, Joo-kyung stays busy trying to keep her image up with the fear of the past coming back to haunt her. True Beauty takes viewers back to high school where the drama was juicy and the romance felt like it would last forever.

For those who look for a slower romance with less cheesiness, Twenty-five Twenty-one delivers a feel-good drama about high school student Na Hui-do and college dropout Baek Yi-jin as they navigate life through different challenges. While finding their way in life, both characters find comfort in each other and eventually become interested in one another. However, due to their age gap, it isn’t until Hui-do turns 18 that their romance begins to develop more visibly.

In this drama about first love, Twenty-five Twenty-one takes viewers down a path of what should have been. With the help of friends, the two main leads delve into the complications of new relationships and friendships while fighting their own personal battles. So whether it is watched with a significant other, a few friends, or even alone this friends-to-lovers trope will surely be of good company this holiday.

Because romance and comedy can’t seem to let each other go, Hate to Love You is coming to Netflix Friday, February 10. Where an attorney, Yeo Mi-ran, who hates losing to men, and an A-list actor, Nam Kang-ho, who’s known to get any women he wants, team up to fake a relationship. In this three-month-long contract, 100 million South Korean won are on the line, however, both seek different outcomes. Mi-ran seeks a way to ruin Kang-ho while he plans to put her in her place–whatever that means for a man who has no faith in women.

Whichever drama makes it to the television screen, tissues are highly recommended during the holiday.