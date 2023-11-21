For those with Spotify premium, the holidays have arrived early with the release of over 150,000 audiobooks included in your membership, allowing up to 15 hours a month of listening. With the long weekend fast approaching and the temperature dropping, here are some cozy, heartbreaking, and transportive audiobook recommendations available on Spotify. And if none of these are your cup of tea, know that Spotify has made a deal to include the entire audio catalog of publishers HarperCollins and Penguin Random House for premium listeners.

“The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears

Currently, the #1 NYT bestseller and the book every pop culture podcast was talking about leading up to its premiere. The audiobook is read by Michelle Williams whose performance of Britney is Emmy-worthy. Find out why everyone is hating on Justin Timberlake and the infamous, “Ohhh yeah, fo shiz fo shiz.” It’s a tragic read and a short five-and-a-half-hour listen if you’re stuck in traffic or on a long flight.

“Yellowface” by R.F Kuang

In between her life as a bestselling author and a Ph.D. student at Yale, writer R.F Kuang is back in this new novel to call out the publishing industry. Yellowface tells the story of two writers, a freak death accent, and literary theft. There is racism, drama, and a bunch of white lies. Book TikTok loved this novel. So if a thriller and a discussion on ethics is what you’re seeking, look no further than “Yellowface.”

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

If there was any memoir that took readers by storm last year, it was Jennette McCurdy’s autobiographical book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” It sold over 200,000 copies in its first two weeks of release. McCurdy is best known for her role as Sam in “iCarly” from Nickelodeon and the memoir examines the life of childhood actors and her abusive relationship with her mother. It’s a humorous, heartbreaking, and honest look at young entertainers. Maybe something to listen to when the family is not around or with them if they’re cool about this stuff!

“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austin

There are some bad audiobook versions of “Pride and Prejudice.” This is not one of them. Indira Varma’s voice is whimsical, and charming, and feels like you’re in the room with the Bennet sisters. Even if you read it in high school or saw the 2005 movie, sometimes there is nothing more cozy than this classic romcom spoken in a British accent.

“What My Bones Know” by Stephanie Foo

The first half of this memoir will be heavy. There is child abuse, dysfunctional family dynamics, and generational trauma. However, author Stephanie Foo was previously a producer on This American Life and her knowledge of sound takes this audiobook to the next level. The last half of this memoir feels like it was meant to be only in audio format. This will not be an easy listen. But it will be hopeful, healing, and an eye-opening understanding of chronic PTSD.

“The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green

To know the Green brother’s work is to know their love for humanity through whimsy, science, and love. In his first non-fiction book, John Green has adapted his podcast “The Anthropocene Reviewed” into a collection of essays written during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Green, who has been a writer and a YouTuber for over a decade, an audiobook might be the best way to be immersed in his work. If you’re hesitant to jump into the full book, you can enjoy this beautifully animated clip of Green reading the first chapter on YouTube.