PCC students were asked their opinions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.
On The Spot is filmed at the quad most Wednesdays on PCC’s main campus.
Video shot by Michael Leyva and edited by Gabrielle Roper.
Latest posts by Eva Ortega (see all)
- PCC Students weigh in on Oscars mishap: Will Smith vs. Chris Rock - March 31, 2022
- Luis Cervantes, advisor of Safe Zone Coalition and adjunct counselor, dies at 31 - March 23, 2022
- ‘DAWN FM’: The rise of the Weeknd’s mature sound - February 2, 2022