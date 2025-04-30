Share:

Sunshine, laughter, and community bonding set the scene as students gathered around the quad for a harmonious Earth Day celebration. Chatter floated through the air as tables buzzed with activity, hands busy threading bracelets and holding paint stiff brushes. The event brought forth a reminder that contributing to our planet can be both meaningful and fun. Whether painting, planting, or just passing by, everyone left a little lighter.

“Today’s inspiring,” said Nareh Kiledjian, ASA director of communications, “I like the initiative of earth, and god’s creation.”

People of all religions can find peace and appreciation for this holiday, as it’s a recognition that no matter how small, just a simple effort in being more conscious in how you move goes a long way. In knowing that any difference is a difference, we will be able to reinforce the idea that caring for the Earth starts with intentional choices, no matter if it’s throwing your trash into the garbage and not next to it, or bringing a metal straw wherever we go.

It is important to acknowledge the importance of Earth Day, especially in a time where global warming is on the rise and pollution is worse than ever. Not to mention the deforestation of beautiful environments all around the world in efforts to industrialize even further. Earth Day is dedicated to recognize how industrialization has negatively affected earth and to take the day to support environmental protection.

“I think both are very important [educating people on earth day or getting involved], I think getting educated is probably a little more important, but I think having fun stuff is good too, for attracting people,” said vice president of campus activities Allegra Venable.

ASPCC’s Earth Day celebration was the perfect way to bring PCC students together while advocating for environmental health.

“Yeah, [ASPCC] said that this is how they get the community more involved and the students involved in earth day, which I think is a pretty cool way to get us interested in Earth day and taking care of earth,” said PCC student Carolina Castillejos.

Students express their appreciation for the event being so engaging and fun, while still learning about the urgency of protecting the earth.

“There was a spring festival last year, so I kind of got the idea from that, and also I really like connecting with the seasons and new seasonal activities and I think a lot of people do as well,” said Allegra Venable, Vice-President of Campus Activities, “So I thought, this is a good way to celebrate Earth day and celebrate spring.”

