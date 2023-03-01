It’s official, TikTok is no longer just an app to learn trendy dances. For many young adults social media is becoming a primary source to get news.

According to Pew Research, roughly 26% of US adults under the age of 30 report regularly using the app as a news source. Other social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook remain the most popular social media for news amongst users. Other news sources such as The Evening Nightly News, 60 Minutes and publications such as The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post are not being used by Gen Z as much as previous generations.

TikTok has become an accessible way to get information fast. With its individually curated algorithm, users can be informed about news and information that they will find interesting whether that’s politics, pop culture or world events for free. Unlike The Wall Street Journal or The New York times which are both highly accredited news sources, social media is free.

While social media is a free and easy option for everyone, it’s not always the most trustworthy source. Oftentimes what we are seeing on our timeline is specifically generated to align with our interests and values. Events like Covid 19 can be used to show how quickly false information can spread in a time of crisis. Depending on the information a user sees could mean the difference between getting vaccinated or not.

For Pasadena City College students, news comes from all different places like social media, news apps, and word of mouth.

PCC student Alyssa Ibarra relies on news apps on her phone to notify her of breaking news.

“I use the news app on my iPhone that gives me a notification whenever there is a big news event. I also use Twitter for entertainment related news,” says Ibarra.

The news app that comes pre-programmed on the iPhone allows users a single app to manage news subscriptions like The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. The app also allows users to listen to podcast-based news stories for easy on-the-go listening.

Student Lucy Seferyan doesn’t tend to seek out news, instead, she relies on friends and family to inform her of any breaking stories. While she doesn’t look specifically for news, she still occasionally sees it on social media apps like Twitter.

“I actually don’t really look for news. I hear it from my friends and family,I see news on Twitter but I don’t look for it” said Seferyan.

One student who frequently uses social media like Youtube and search engines like Google is Jacob Mumford. Mumford enjoys looking up different news in topics anywhere from politics to entertainment.

“I’m interested in a variety of topics like entertainment and culture as well as politics and legal precedents. I either look it up on Youtube or Google but don’t use any dedicated news apps,” says mumford.

While there are so many different ways you can get your news and information, the most important thing is making sure that it is coming from a trusted source. Ohio University provides many tips on fact checking a news source from determining a website’s target audience to researching the author of an article. The most important thing to remember when choosing a news source is that just because something is on the internet, doesn’t mean it’s true.