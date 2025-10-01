Share:

Following a semester of renovations, students eagerly gathered to see the new changes to the historic mirror pools after they opened to the public. Renovation efforts started from PCC’s Facilities Strategic Plan, a long-term initiative to revitalize the campus. Funding for the project comes from Measure PCC, a bond approved by local voters in November 2022.

Restoration of the mirror pools began with repairing cracks, renewing coping caps, and replacing and relocating the pool’s equipment, according to previous PCC spokesperson Alexander Boekelheide.

The improvements aim to provide additional space for students and faculty to gather, study, and relax. Upon opening, many students who walked along the newly paved pathway to the pool praised it for its new and clean, environment-friendly approach.

“I really enjoy how pristine it looks compared to the previous pools,” student Keane Ortiz said.

Alongside repairs, environmental changes began with removing the old, dying trees and replacing them with newly planted oak trees. These mature native oaks would combat climate change by storing vast amounts of carbon and filtering the surrounding air and water. The trees also aid the pools by controlling erosion in the surrounding area.

Another feature appreciated by students was the addition of benches and umbrellas, providing more shade from the intense heat.

“I think it’s a really great improvement compared to the previous pool,” student Serena Louie said. “I remember the last time there were a lot of mosquitoes and no benches in the shade.”

Later that evening, the new LED lights illuminated the area, enhancing campus safety and nighttime visibility. Many students who used the new paved roads were left in awe, some stopping to stare into the deep blue water.

“It looks really nice; I like the addition of chairs and tables, but I wish there were more,” student Julian Esparza said. “There are some seating areas that do have more, like the ones next to the water, but it needs more tables. Overall, though, I like it; it has beautiful water, looks clean, and feels better than the one we had last year.”

As praise for the new mirror pools echoes around campus, the community eagerly waits to see what renovations are next for the Colorado campus.

Follow: