To casual fans of “Star Wars,” May 4 is just a silly day to celebrate being a fan. But for hardcore fans and diehards alike, May the 4th is a time when no matter personal preference, the love of the franchise reigns supreme.

This year’s celebration marks a big milestone for the franchise: that being the 25th anniversary of “Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” At a time when the franchise hasn’t had a new cinematic entry since 2019, these re-releases have been a perfect gateway for young fans to introduce themselves to the franchise.

To give criticism or review “The Phantom Menace” would be to rehash the same arguments r/StarWars have been having for the last decade. Instead, as a fan who wasn’t born until the Prequels were well into their run, I want to focus on the experience or re-experience of this movie on the silver screen.

Despite having seen this movie a hundred times over, there was a certain charm to being in a theater chair surrounded by like-minded fans. When I saw “Return of the Jedi” for its 40th anniversary last year the theater was close to empty but this could not have been a more opposite experience. The crowd cheered for the opening titles, clapped for the pod-race sequence, and gasped at Qui Gon Jinn’s death at the end. Despite not even being a thought when this movie was originally released, this experience definitely made up for it.

But besides the re-release, there are many ways for fans to celebrate the “holiday,” which range from cosplaying your favorite character to reigniting that spark in the glory days of loading up “Battlefront II” on the PlayStation 2.

While online fans are raving about their favorite franchise, PCC students are mixed on whether or not they will celebrate this remarkable day.

“I will probably do a marathon on all the Star Wars movies on Disney+. Why not go for the whole thing?” said Ricky Cobian.

On the contrary, PCC student Liam McCrell expressed that he had lost interest in the franchise after the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“I don’t know. I just never got around to watching the new movie and then I heard from a lot of friends that it wasn’t very good,” said McCrell. “So, I wasn’t also not too passionate about Star Wars at that time, I just kind of never got around to watching it.”

With the Disney+ original series, “The Bad Batch,” having recently concluded this year, fans can hold onto a new hope in the latest animated anthology series, “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” which was released today. And for those eager to instead watch on the silver screen, Disney slated “The Mandalorian & Grogu” film for a release date of May 2026, a continuation of “The Mandalorian” series.

No matter how you celebrate the franchise, May the force be with you, always.

