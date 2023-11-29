There is nothing hinting that you may have entered suburbia than when you check how many coffee shops are in your surrounding area. Pasadena may call itself a city, but a good espresso shot may be a misspour unless you know where to look for it. Coffee snobbery might come across like this fish, but that fish is probably the type to recommend you try Republik for its awful TJ-Maxx-art-esque interior.

Copa Vida

Okay, Copa Vida and its fanbase take it too seriously. But you know how some roasts are described as “fruity” or “chocolatey” yet it tastes similar to any other decent espresso? I can taste the notes at Copa Vida. And the milk is always so fluffy and creamy, steamed with care. The cozy ambiance is also giving Tinder first-date vibes, but it’s probably the best spot to work out of all of the others.

Tasting notes: Indie movie love story scored by alt-rock

Mandarin Coffee Stand

The coffee snobs in LA know about Mandarin Coffee. Partially because their shop is located in a shopping arcade resembling a movie set for “Paddington,” but also because they’re making really good coffee. Focusing on smaller roasters, Mandarin Coffee is a small powerhouse wanting to bring awareness to Chinese specialty coffee. Just avoid visiting on the weekend because the cafe line can get long enough to surpass the quaint little alley. Leaving you with a view of the parking lot and a reminder that London is a 10-hour flight away.

Tasting notes: Instagrammable coffee worth the hype

Café de Leche

PCC snobs can feel right at home with their favorite coffee drink from the non-Piazza coffee. Try their cold brew for something strong and delicious (can’t always have both). And if you’re really on one, the price for two extra shots is the same as one. Just don’t bank on getting your next pick-me-up at noon if you don’t have time to wait in line. Despite it being a small spot, they do move through orders quickly. There are locations in Altadena and Highland Park too – so it’s like a real place.

Tasting notes: Student-accessible, snob approved

Jameson Brown Coffee Roasters

Take a short walk up E Allen St and you’ll hit Jameson Brown. Being a coffee roaster, they are always highlighting their beans by constantly rotating their espresso and drip throughout the week. This makes the coffee sometimes taste inconsistent but keeps it interesting. Unfortunately, they close at 2 p.m. and their cozy cafe does not have wifi. If you are catching up with a friend or having a semi-professional meeting, stop by. If you have homework to get done, make sure your computer is not required.

Tasting notes: Fun bean variety, because consistency is for Starbucks

Unincorporated Coffee

If you have the time to take a trip up into the mountain of Altadena where the coffee shops are even more scarce, you’ll find Unincorporated Coffee. And good for you because they’ve started a Friday morning coffee-tasting experience at The Nest (previously their old brick-and-mortar shop). Sometimes it’s a cupping tasting class, other times it’s an experimental drink with foraged ingredients. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience to have with local coffee enthusiasts and a biker on an espresso break. The only snob note is their iced lattes can run a bit too watery.

Tasting notes: A lab experiment in the mountains

Dash Coffee Bar

This is the place if you want coffee with a little extra treat. There are ube lattes, dirty matchas, pandan lattes, or a yuzu espresso fizz. It can sometimes run on the sweeter side, so keep it for the days you need the caffeine and the sugar. It’s annoyingly on a one-way street just off Lake Ave. However, the bike lanes have just been redone if that’s how you’re commuting to and from school.

Tasting notes: Frappuccino raised and exploring the specialty coffee world

Alfred’s

If you’re into those non-psychedelic magic mushrooms, try their Chaga latte or just whatever you typically like. Take refuge from the Intelligentsia in Old Town a couple blocks up in Alfred’s, the better cool kid cafe. So cool they’re always in some sort of marketing collab; last year all the cups were about The Office even though it’s been off-air for a decade.

Tasting Notes: It’s like getting healthier jitters

Jones Coffee Roasters

A wine bar replaced the Jones location at Vroman’s on Colorado, which sucks because that was the vibe. This marked the end of an era for Jones Coffee – which has since become pretty average. Just a step up from the kind of drink you’d get from a bakery at the airport in a flyover state. However, the Raymond location has a classic “hipster” vibe as the wifi-less warehouse with a shitty parking situation.

Tasting Notes: Cool vibes if you’re not in the parking lot

Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia in Pasadena used to be good and then they renovated their store to include a place with no espresso machine. They call it their innovative “Instant Black Cat Espresso,” someone on Reddit called it, “fancy instant coffee”. If you’re paying $6+ for a latte, you might as well pay for one that’s pulling a real shot of espresso.

Tasting notes: A trendy cafe with overhyped tech

Honorable mention: The Coffee Gallery Backstage

Once the best cafe in the 626 – smoke-friendly outdoor seating, comfy antique couch seats, wifi, excellent food menu including Fly’s iconic veggie quiche, Counter Culture espresso pulled to perfection, and eccentric regulars drawn to the music. The Backstage is permanently closed and the cafe might be too if not on hiatus. Silverlake’s menace Naturewell, who bought it several years ago, probably ran it into the ground. Shout out to the Ice House and Backstage founder Bob Stane who is now retired.