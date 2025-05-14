Share:

As part of International Culture Week, Mexican heritage was celebrated through live mariachi music, traditional dancing, all cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.

On Tuesday, April 29th, in the quad, the Foreign Language Department hosted a mariachi band that played live music that the folklore ballet dancers performed to.

As soon as the mariachi started playing their instruments, the festive tone was set and the dancing began. The violin, trumpet, and guitar, all complemented one another to offer an upbeat melody that the crowd clapped along to.

Folklore ballet dancing, also known as “Ballet Folklórico,” originated in Mexico and has been used over the span of many decades. This popular dancing style is now taught across the world, one of the it’s experienced instructors was also dancing at this event.

Marilyn Leiva, the dancer on the left, conveyed how committed she is to folklore ballet dancing by not only celebrating it’s tradition through performing, but also teaching others.

“I love to showcase more about Mexican culture, wearing traditional outfits, and just being able to educate others,” Leiva said. “I’ve been dancing for sixteen to seventeen years and teaching for five years.”

Her dancing partner at the event, Frank Whitehead, is a PCC alumni who transferred to UCLA and is graduating soon with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. After his performance with Leiva, he discussed his experience with performing for various groups across his dancing career.

“I’ve been dancing for eighteen years,” Whitehead said. “A little bit at USC, UCLA, and professional groups.”

When asked about his favorite parts of dancing, he expressed a personal connection to the tradition.

“Being able to feel close to my culture and continuing the family tradition, those two things for sure,” Whitehead said.

Even after the dancing performance was finished, a crowd remained to listen to the mariachi music. Amongst the spectators were PCC students, faculty, and families alike. A whole community was brought together to celebrate Mexican culture.

One pair seemed particularly impressed with the event after staying for the entire dancing performance and music continuing afterwards. Carol Cassio and Roberto Castellanos stumbled upon the event after hearing music playing from the other side of the R building and deciding to check it out.

Third year PCC student Cassio found the event very enjoyable and felt represented by the mariachi’s performance in particular.

“Although I’m not Mexican, because it’s a part of the Latine community, I just feel identified and love to see the representation,” said Cassio.

Second year PCC student Castellanos also resonated with the event and was pleasantly surprised by it. He recalled the last time he had heard mariachi music and its impact on him.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve heard of mariachi, probably since the last time I’ve been to a quinceanera,” said Castellanos. “It’s nice to see part of your culture, it’s not something that I see too often.”

As the mariachi continued, most of the crowd continued staying for the duration of the event. Many congratulated the two dancers and asked them questions, others listening to the mariachi band. In the end, people were leaving feeling joyful and in some instances, culturally represented.

