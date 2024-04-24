Pasadena may not be the hippest or trendiest city in LA county, but it still has a lot to offer anyone looking for a walkable day of fun after class or something to fill up their weekend plans. As summer approaches and students start to have more free time, many are seeking cheap and fun activities to experience with family and friends. Few cities in LA County are even relatively walkable, making Pasadena a hidden gem for those without a car or those simply looking to ditch their car for the day. Whether you’re looking for delectable dishes, to get some shopping done, or for post-class activities; Pasadena has tons to offer you and your loved ones. This article has everything from sushi and record stores to $5 movies, all within walking distance from Pasadena City College.
Food
Before a long day of exploring Pasadena, you’re going to need a place to fuel up in preparation. Here’s an array of places to get relatively cheap and yummy food at a walkable distance from PCC. Regardless of what you’re looking for or your current budget you’re bound to find something delicious to satisfy your cravings.
Nine and Nine
(Thai restaurant)
Cost:
$10-$16
Location:
738 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
Hours: Mon: 11 a.m – 9 p.m
Wed-Sun: 1 a.m- 9 p.m
Prince Street Pizza
(Pizza place)
Cost:
$5.75 – $6.50 a slice
$33.50 – $39 a whole pie
Location: 49 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Mon – Sun: 11 a.m – 11 p.m
Kabuki
(Sushi restaurant)
Cost: $7- 20
Location: 88 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Sun: 11 a.m – 9:30 p.m
Mon – Thur: 11 a.m – 10 p.m
Fri – Sat: 11 a.m – 10:30 p.m
SushiStop
(Sushi restaurant)
Cost: $5 – $20
Location: 58 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: 11 a.m – 10 p.m: Mon – Thur
11 a.m – 11:30 p.m: Fri – Sat
Zankou Chicken
(Mediterranean restaurant)
Cost: $10-$27
Location: 1296 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Hours: Mon – Tues: 10:30 a.m – 10 p.m
Wed: Closed
Thur – Sun: 10:30 a.m – 10 p.m
BB.Q Chicken
(Korean food)
Cost: $10- $17
Location: 43 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Tues- Thur, Sun- Mon: 11 a.m- 10 p.m
Fri- Sat: 11 a.m – 11 p.m
Tortas Mexico
(Mexican Restaurant)
Cost: $4- $16
Location: 90 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Mon- Sun 8 a.m- 8 p.m
Shopping:
After refueling with lunch it’s time to go check out some local shops. Pasadena has lots of shops to look at, especially on Colorado Street. Regardless of your budget or taste, there are tons of different shops to check out not far from PCC. Whether you need a gift for a loved one or are looking to treat yourself, you’ve got a myriad of options to choose from.
Buffalo Exchange (Thrift store)
Location: 468 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
Hours:
Mon-Sat: 11 a.m- 8 p.m
Sun: 11 a.m- 7 p.m
Crossroads Trading (Thrift store)
Location: 104 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours:
Mon-Sat: 11 a.m- 8 p.m
Sun: 11 a.m- 7 p.m
Book Alley (Used book store)
Location: 1252 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Hours: Mon-Sun: 11 a.m- 6 p.m
Comic Factory
(Comic book store)
Location: 1298 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Hours: Wed-Mon: 12- 7 p.m
Canterbury Records (Record store)
Location: 805 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
Hours:
Sun- Thur: 11 a.m- 5 p.m
Fri- Sat: 10:30 a.m- 7:30 p.m
Poo-Bah Records (Record store)
Location: 2636 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hours:
Mon-Thur: 10 a.m- 8 p.m
Fri- Sat: 10 a.m- 9 p.m
Sun: 12- 6 p.m
Pasadena Antique Mall
Location: 309 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Hours:
Sat- Thur: 11 a.m- 7 p.m
Sun: 11 a.m- 6 p.m
Dessert:
After doing some more walking and exploring around Pasadena you may start to find some room for dessert. Whether you’re craving cupcakes, ice cream, or boba there are tons of options to choose from.
21 Choices (Ice cream shop)
Cost: $7-9
Location: 44 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Mon- Sun: 12- 10 p.m
Salt and Straw (Ice cream shop)
Cost: $6.50- $13
Location: 39 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: 11 a.m- 11 p.m
Wanderlust (Ice cream shop)
Cost: $6.50- $14
Location: 59 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours:
Mon- Fri: 12-11 p.m
Sat- Sun: 11 a.m- 11 p.m
Hello Gelato
Cost: $4.50- $9
Location: 20 E Colorado Blvd #101, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours:
Sun- Thur: 12- 9:30 p.m
Fri- Sat: 12- 10:30 p.m
Dots (Cupcake shop)
Cost: $4- $50
Location: 21 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Wed- Sun: 9 a.m- 5 p.m
Activities:
Beyond delicious food and lots of shopping Pasadena also has tons of great activities to do with your family, friends, or future dates. Whether you’re looking for post-class fun or weekend entertainment, you can find tons to do around the Pasadena area regardless of your budget, interests, and amount of free time.
Regency Academy Cinema
Cost:
$5.50 matinee
$7.50 general admission
$10.00 weekly classic films
Location: 1003 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Hours: Unknown
Regal Paseo Theater
Cost: $10- $15
Location: 300 E Colorado Blvd Suite 271, Pasadena, CA 91101
Hours: Unknown
Neon Retro Arcade
Cost: $15
Location: 28 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Mon-Sun: 12- 10 p.m
Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Location: Pasadena Memorial Park, 85 E Holly St #3907, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Open 24/7
Norton Simon Museum
Cost:
$20 adult ticket
$15 senior ticket (62 and older)
Free for those 18 and under
Free with student ID
Location: 411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Mon, Thur, Sun: 12- 5 p.m
Fri- Sat: 12-7 p.m
Bars:
If you’re looking for a date night spot or a place to go out with your friends, Pasadena has a flourishing nightlife to offer those who are 21+ and are looking for a lively night out. Whether you’re looking for dive bars, sports bars, or cocktail bars, all the local bars are within walking distance and can create the perfect place for a bar crawl.
Barney’s Beanery
Cost: Unknown
Location: 99 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Mon-Fri 12 p.m – 2 a.m
The Speakeasy
Location: 25 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Thur 8 p.m- 1 a.m
Fri- Sat 7 – 2:30
Old Towne Pub (shows)
Location: 66 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Hours: Tues- Sun 6 p.m- 2 a.m
Mon: 6- 8 p.m
The 35er (pool)
Location: 12 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Hours: Mon- Thur: 3 p.m- 2 a.m
Sat- Sun: 12 p.m – 2 a.m
