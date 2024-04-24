Share:

Pasadena may not be the hippest or trendiest city in LA county, but it still has a lot to offer anyone looking for a walkable day of fun after class or something to fill up their weekend plans. As summer approaches and students start to have more free time, many are seeking cheap and fun activities to experience with family and friends. Few cities in LA County are even relatively walkable, making Pasadena a hidden gem for those without a car or those simply looking to ditch their car for the day. Whether you’re looking for delectable dishes, to get some shopping done, or for post-class activities; Pasadena has tons to offer you and your loved ones. This article has everything from sushi and record stores to $5 movies, all within walking distance from Pasadena City College.

Food

Before a long day of exploring Pasadena, you’re going to need a place to fuel up in preparation. Here’s an array of places to get relatively cheap and yummy food at a walkable distance from PCC. Regardless of what you’re looking for or your current budget you’re bound to find something delicious to satisfy your cravings.

Nine and Nine

(Thai restaurant)

Cost:

$10-$16

Location:

738 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hours: Mon: 11 a.m – 9 p.m

Wed-Sun: 1 a.m- 9 p.m

Prince Street Pizza

(Pizza place)

Cost:

$5.75 – $6.50 a slice

$33.50 – $39 a whole pie

Location: 49 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Mon – Sun: 11 a.m – 11 p.m

Kabuki

(Sushi restaurant)

Cost: $7- 20

Location: 88 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Sun: 11 a.m – 9:30 p.m

Mon – Thur: 11 a.m – 10 p.m

Fri – Sat: 11 a.m – 10:30 p.m

SushiStop

(Sushi restaurant)

Cost: $5 – $20

Location: 58 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: 11 a.m – 10 p.m: Mon – Thur

11 a.m – 11:30 p.m: Fri – Sat

Zankou Chicken

(Mediterranean restaurant)

Cost: $10-$27

Location: 1296 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours: Mon – Tues: 10:30 a.m – 10 p.m

Wed: Closed

Thur – Sun: 10:30 a.m – 10 p.m

BB.Q Chicken

(Korean food)

Cost: $10- $17

Location: 43 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Tues- Thur, Sun- Mon: 11 a.m- 10 p.m

Fri- Sat: 11 a.m – 11 p.m

Tortas Mexico

(Mexican Restaurant)

Cost: $4- $16

Location: 90 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Mon- Sun 8 a.m- 8 p.m

Shopping:

After refueling with lunch it’s time to go check out some local shops. Pasadena has lots of shops to look at, especially on Colorado Street. Regardless of your budget or taste, there are tons of different shops to check out not far from PCC. Whether you need a gift for a loved one or are looking to treat yourself, you’ve got a myriad of options to choose from.

Buffalo Exchange (Thrift store)

Location: 468 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 11 a.m- 8 p.m

Sun: 11 a.m- 7 p.m

Crossroads Trading (Thrift store)

Location: 104 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 11 a.m- 8 p.m

Sun: 11 a.m- 7 p.m

Book Alley (Used book store)

Location: 1252 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours: Mon-Sun: 11 a.m- 6 p.m

Comic Factory

(Comic book store)

Location: 1298 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours: Wed-Mon: 12- 7 p.m

Canterbury Records (Record store)

Location: 805 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hours:

Sun- Thur: 11 a.m- 5 p.m

Fri- Sat: 10:30 a.m- 7:30 p.m

Poo-Bah Records (Record store)

Location: 2636 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

Hours:

Mon-Thur: 10 a.m- 8 p.m

Fri- Sat: 10 a.m- 9 p.m

Sun: 12- 6 p.m

Pasadena Antique Mall

Location: 309 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hours:

Sat- Thur: 11 a.m- 7 p.m

Sun: 11 a.m- 6 p.m

Dessert:

After doing some more walking and exploring around Pasadena you may start to find some room for dessert. Whether you’re craving cupcakes, ice cream, or boba there are tons of options to choose from.

21 Choices (Ice cream shop)

Cost: $7-9

Location: 44 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Mon- Sun: 12- 10 p.m

Salt and Straw (Ice cream shop)

Cost: $6.50- $13

Location: 39 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: 11 a.m- 11 p.m

Wanderlust (Ice cream shop)

Cost: $6.50- $14

Location: 59 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours:

Mon- Fri: 12-11 p.m

Sat- Sun: 11 a.m- 11 p.m

Hello Gelato

Cost: $4.50- $9

Location: 20 E Colorado Blvd #101, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours:

Sun- Thur: 12- 9:30 p.m

Fri- Sat: 12- 10:30 p.m

Dots (Cupcake shop)

Cost: $4- $50

Location: 21 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Wed- Sun: 9 a.m- 5 p.m

Activities:

Beyond delicious food and lots of shopping Pasadena also has tons of great activities to do with your family, friends, or future dates. Whether you’re looking for post-class fun or weekend entertainment, you can find tons to do around the Pasadena area regardless of your budget, interests, and amount of free time.

Regency Academy Cinema

Cost:

$5.50 matinee

$7.50 general admission

$10.00 weekly classic films

Location: 1003 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Hours: Unknown

Regal Paseo Theater

Cost: $10- $15

Location: 300 E Colorado Blvd Suite 271, Pasadena, CA 91101

Hours: Unknown

Neon Retro Arcade

Cost: $15

Location: 28 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Mon-Sun: 12- 10 p.m

Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Location: Pasadena Memorial Park, 85 E Holly St #3907, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Open 24/7

Norton Simon Museum

Cost:

$20 adult ticket

$15 senior ticket (62 and older)

Free for those 18 and under

Free with student ID

Location: 411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Mon, Thur, Sun: 12- 5 p.m

Fri- Sat: 12-7 p.m

Bars:

If you’re looking for a date night spot or a place to go out with your friends, Pasadena has a flourishing nightlife to offer those who are 21+ and are looking for a lively night out. Whether you’re looking for dive bars, sports bars, or cocktail bars, all the local bars are within walking distance and can create the perfect place for a bar crawl.

Barney’s Beanery

Cost: Unknown

Location: 99 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Mon-Fri 12 p.m – 2 a.m

The Speakeasy

Location: 25 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Thur 8 p.m- 1 a.m

Fri- Sat 7 – 2:30

Old Towne Pub (shows)

Location: 66 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

Hours: Tues- Sun 6 p.m- 2 a.m

Mon: 6- 8 p.m

The 35er (pool)

Location: 12 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hours: Mon- Thur: 3 p.m- 2 a.m

Sat- Sun: 12 p.m – 2 a.m

