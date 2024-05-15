Share:

As June approaches, many PCC students are preparing to transfer to a four-year university in the fall. Whether students are living locally or moving across the country, this is a new and potentially anxious time for many.

Amidst the excitement for change, transfer anxiety is a common companion. One of the best ways to help combat these worries is having a good community. From friends, family, or even teachers and counselors, there is a vast amount of resources and people available to help and give advice for making this big transition.

PCC’s transfer center located in CC-203 has all the materials and information needed to help students prepare and achieve success while transferring. Whether you are looking to transfer or are already committed to a school, the transfer center offers things like meetings with university representatives, transfer advising, and counseling online and in-person all day for students with other needs.

For many students, the move to a four-year university can be pricey from the actual tuition, board and room, or figuring out how to furnish your space, but there are some savvy ways to keep costs low.

When furnishing a dorm, students don’t usually spring for quality – just whatever will work. However, there are many ways though to furnish your room with well-made items for a deal.

San Gabriel Valley’s Habitat for Humanity has two ReStore locations in the area, one located just a four-minute drive from PCC and the other in Duarte. Here, the stores get items donated from high-end retailers, or just other shoppers looking to downsize, and they sell to the community for a great price that funds affordable homeownership. They also offer the choice to shop online and pick up in-store.

Along with the ReStores, Pasadena is known for its unique spots for vintage and thrifting! The Rose Bowl Flea Market, which happens every 2nd Sunday of the month is one of the biggest vintage markets in California hosting a range of items from plants to furniture, so bring some cash next month and get hunting for a great deal for your space!

“I am obsessed with the Rose Bowl Flea,” shared PCC sophomore student Lily Ortiz, “I’m taking my mom because it’s right on Mother’s Day. It’s just fun to go out and look at everything, there really is always something I find that I need.”

An extra concern for transfer students is housing. As incoming juniors, many are left to find housing either in transfer apartments on campus or off campus.

One way to connect with others who are looking for roommates is Facebook. Searching ‘[UCLA] Housing’ on Facebook can bring up plenty of groups of people in similar boats, looking for either a place to live or a roommate, which can also be a way to meet and make some friends before school starts.

Another great resource for all things transfer is the Reddit page, “r/Transfer Students,” which has over 19,000 members who are there to answer any questions that are posted. From dealing with imposter syndrome to hesitation about transferring, there is a huge support group at the tip of your fingertips to help with any concerns.

While this can be a stressful time and anxiety-inducing for many, it’s important to remember the support offered at PCC and the people in your corner. Your strength and dedication have gotten you this far and will continue to carry you throughout! You’ve got this.

