While the AMPTP and its studios have reached an agreement with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), their fight to keep the actors under their thumb rages on. The LA Times released data from a poll which found that the majority of Americans side with the workers on strike. With 34% in favor of actors and 7% with the studios, the remaining 59% is split between people sympathetic to both sides (29%) and people with no opinion(30%).

The same poll also found 51% of Americans had not seen a single movie in theaters in the last year. The majority of people making up this number fall in the age 55+ demographic with people aged 18-34 still being the majority of movie-goers.

2022 and 2023 have been unpredictable in Hollywood, from “Top Gun: Maverick’s” surprising success, thanks in large part to the elder generations, and this year’s “Barbenheimer,” which saw people celebrating two tonally contrasting films by revered filmmakers– Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan– set to release on the same weekend. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” ended up being two of the highest-grossing films of the year and the majority of ticket sales came from the younger demographic.

While this may not be shocking news for “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” is a 3-hour, R-rated, dialogue-heavy, historical drama that still managed to pull in 60% of its audience from the 18-34 age range. Social media obviously played a huge part in this as trends like these are easy to get behind. Regardless, people are paying more and more attention to artists with the ability to clearly express an actual vision over the more committee-driven studio projects, as shown by the underperformance of various Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery released films (e.g. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Flash”).

Studios are having a harder time predicting what their audience wants to see. The ease with which the world is able to communicate has made it so people don’t have to rely on the media and advertisements as the sole motivator for what art/product to consume.

Social media, along with websites like Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd, have become very popular ways for people to share opinions and decide whether or not a movie or show is worth watching.

Hollywood’s modus operandi is probably the most transparent it’s ever been, voluntarily or not. Considering everything that still goes on behind closed doors, this isn’t saying much, but, it has gotten far more difficult to get away with abuses of power without people finding out.

While the #MeToo movement did a lot to encourage people to speak up more, it hasn’t ended abuse. However, it has shed much-needed light on the systemic issue of injustice plaguing the industry since its inception.

“I totally support the writers and actors. I think it’s crazy that this even has to happen,” art student Joni Trear said. “The big Hollywood studios make so much money exponentially off their work. I think in any other profession it would be treated as way more of a travesty.”

The notion that all actors are wealthy, privileged, and immediately successful is also inaccurate. They don’t have the same security a lot of other jobs offer and unless they’re in very high demand or have a stable TV gig, don’t work year-round.

While the actors and writers are the ones on the picket line, they aren’t the only ones bearing this cross. PCC dance major Jojo Foley’s father is an example of the many people caught in the crossfire of 2023’s strikes.

“I think he went on unemployment as soon as the strike started,” said Foley. “And he just went back to work today in October.” Foley’s father works as a set dresser for commercials and TV shows and is described as the main provider for the family. Indispensable roles like these have been forced into solidarity with the writers and actors because of the studios’ determination to drag out these conflicts as long as necessary.

“So while I’m fully supporting actors, being an actor and having done professional acting, like, as a child, I’m conflicted,” said theater arts major Sasha Camacho. “While these actors are fighting for what should be fair pay for them, it’s also affecting other people in post-production and everything.”

Camacho, whose father owns a graphic arts company that designs movie posters, has worked alongside him for years and seen the effect the strikes have had on his line of work.

While the majority of the general public sides with the actors in this particular conflict, it’d be easy to put the blame on the actors for going on strike in the first place. Their strike is what’s causing the work stoppage so it’s their fault. They’re just greedy and spoiled. This is what the studios want their customers to be thinking but the problem is– they don’t understand us anymore.