Share:

Colorful origami moons, rabbits, paper lanterns, and fall leaves transform the International Student Center’s (ISC) room for the Mid-Autumn Festival. With soft music playing in the background, participants were greeted with themed coloring sheets and paper mooncake cutouts to color and entertain themselves.

In China, the Mid-Autumn Festival is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Lunar calendar, which falls on Oct. 6 this year. During this time families reunite in celebration of the harvest while enjoying mooncakes, akin to Thanksgiving in the U.S. The ISC brought this holiday to PCC with their first Mid-Autumn Festival of their own.

Students, staff, and kids alike crowded around to choose from a heap of paper mooncake cutouts and funny fortunes such as “Your luck will come in the form of a paycheck” to decorate with markers while they socialize with the people sitting next to them.

“I had my student worker think of fun crafts to do, so she came up with the fortune cookie but turned it into a mooncake idea,” said Cathy Chen, educational advisor and the event’s organizer. “Something to get our hands moving but also get us talking to the people sitting next to you.”

Upon entry, those in attendance were invited to try a variety of traditional lotus seed and chestnut mooncake slices on plastic platters, alongside hot green tea, iced sweet tea, and hard candy. The staff also continuously brought out South Asian mooncake flavors such as taro, pandan, red bean and spiced nuts for everyone to taste cuisine from the many cultures that participate in this celebration.

Other Asian PCC representatives were in attendance as well, such as Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Student Success Specialist Linda Lam, Asian Student Union (ASU) President Mamudul Rashid, and ASU advisor Dr. Cindy Phu.

“It was very diverse, I met so many other students, other than them being born here, a lot of international students, it was great to talk to and understand them,” said Rashid. “And also, just having the coloring event was very therapeutic, college life is very tough, so it was very nice to just have something to relax.”

The event allowed for international and non-international students alike, fostering interactions and new connections they might not have made otherwise. Attendees appreciated the provided activities and plethora of mooncakes as both topics for discussion or outlets between conversations. Amidst the activities, Dr. Phu was providing sociological insight to students, deconstructing topics like generational trauma, which many students at PCC have personally experienced, making listeners feel seen or informed. By the end of the event, warm reds, yellows, purples, and pink pages covered the tables and instagram handles were shared amongst each other.

The ISC is continually putting out events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival to promote the newly opened space in June.

“This month is actually pretty busy,” said Chen.

The ISC had a coffee and conchas event this morning, offering treats and counselor success meetings. They will also be having a Trick or Treat event on Oct. 31, 2025 providing candy for anyone who wants to celebrate.

Follow: