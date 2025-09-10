Share:

Stencils of doves across the room accentuate the poignant art hung on the walls. Laughter and joy are vividly felt across the venue. Last Thursday evening, folks of all walks of life gathered to create a third space and offer resources to the community, expressed through art.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hands Up Gallery (HUG) created a space to bring awareness and raise funds for families affected by ongoing ICE raids.

“We really wanted to show the reality of Hispanic heritage, like, this month, which [is] the reality of our people being attacked by a very thick political climate that has not only, you know, deported thousands of people from Los Angeles [but also] separated thousands of families,” said curator Josie Cruz.

Tradiciones, brought together by Josie and Angel Cruz, in partnership with Art Share L.A. and Angel City Brewery, showcase local and indigenous artists celebrating the tradition of fostering community amidst the cruel and unjust targeting of the people in LA.

“We really wanted to make sure that everybody knows that we are here to support each other and honor each other the way that we can. Not just by expressing our emotions but also reflecting the reality of the life right now in Los Angeles,” said Cruz

A colorful painting, depicting the Virgin Mary with monarch wings being held by an angel stands out.

“The angel at the bottom is a little child, it’s a little girl, and she’s the messenger. She’s the angel that sends the thoughts to our brain and therefore we kind of like, express ourselves through that,” said artist Drea Galvez describing her painting “Set Her Free.”

The silhouette of the Virgin Mary is decorated with details like indigenous braids to honor the artist’s Mexican roots.

“It represents the universal consciousness that needs to be set free, but in order for it to be set free, there needs to be change within the thoughts that we carry individually,” said Galvez.

Every piece depicts a different story, yet they all resemble a shared sentiment.

“It’s a whole spectrum and that’s the beauty of the show is that there’s a whole, like from black and white, to color, to photography of like us expressing ourselves, our resilience, our love, our indigenous presence, is still here,” said Ivan ‘Pulpolibri’ Javi.

While communities continue to find ways to resist, HUG continues the mission to foster community through art.

“I just think it’s very important to keep each other, like, motivated and inspired, especially through these hard, like, political, like, climates. It’s the only way we can at least keep some of our souls, you know by, like, connecting to our roots,” said Cruz.

Tradiciones will be on view until September 28th, the brewery is open to the public open daily for all ages until 8pm.

“Right now is the time to kind of just bring the culture back and just continue to spread it within the future generations,” said Galvez.

And a reminder from the curator: “We are here to try and bring mutual aid awareness and also community because right now, community is what’s helping survive,” said Cruz.

