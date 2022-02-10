By: Xavier Zamora Posted on

The 40th annual Southern California Tet Festival celebrates the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with traditional food, performances, and activities that highlight the Vietnamese culture. Organized by the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations, the festival is the largest in the nation.

